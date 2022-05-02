Dylan Pereira takes impressive Porsche Supercup victory in Imola rain

BWT Lechner Racing driver Dylan Pereira got his 2022 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup campaign off to the perfect start in a rain-drenched opening race of the season at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola.

Five minutes before the start of the race the heavens opened, soaking the circuit and delaying the formation lap as the teams scrambled to swap tyres to the full wet compound.

With the rain still falling and no more time to delay the race, the field pulled away from the grid behind the safety car, with former Supercup race winner Bernd Mayländer leading the field in the Aston Martin Vantage, completing three laps of the race behind it before the conditions allowed for the field of 33 cars to get racing underway on lap 4.

As the field prepared to get the race underway, Pereira controlled the grid, bunching the competitors up before unleashing the power of the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car and leading into the first corner.

Reigning champion Larry ten Voorde held on in second place as he come under pressure from the second BWT Lechner Racing car of Bastian Buus. Behind the leading trio Porsche Junior Laurin Heinrich was settling in to fourth place while the battle for fifth raged on behind him. Marvin Klein lost out as he run wide, letting Dorian Boccolacci, Harry King, and Rudy van Buren through.

A rare mistake from ten Voorde saw him fly over the kerbs at Variante Alta, losing more time and closing Buus right on to the bumper of the GP Elite car.

Harry King made an impressive move on Heinrich in to the first of the two Rivazza corners, taking fourth place, joining the back of the train behind ten Voorde and Buus. The Brit would gain another place on lap 5 as Buus run wide at Acque Minerali, dropping down to fifth place.

Credit: Porsche

Gianmarco Quaresmini would have a scare as he ran through the gravel trap, thankfully for the Italian he would manage to rejoin the track and continue, despite dropping to fourteenth place.

Leonardo Caglioni suffered the only non-finish of the race in an incident that is possibly one of the most bizarre causes of retirement. With the weather conditions already challenging, an errant umbrella had made its way on to the circuit. Unfortunately for the Ombra SRL driver it would become logged in the windscreen wiper of his car, blocking his view. As he struggled on, his race eventually came to an end when he skittled through the gravel trap and into the barriers, causing the safety car to come out as they cleared the stricken car away.

As the competitors prepared themselves for the restart, Laurin Heinrich had a scare as he almost tangled with Harry King, running on to the grass before he gathered himself behind the BWT Lechner Racing car.

The race got underway again on lap ten, with five laps remaining and the dark rain clouds started rolling in again, Periera controlled the field from the front again, ten Voorde in second and King in third, followed closely by Heinrich.

Fifth place was being fought over between Buus and Dorian Boccolacci, a small mistake from Boccolacci saw him run over the grass, losing out to Klein as he rejoined the circuit.

As the laps counted down, Klein set the fastest lap and was pushing hard in the battle for fourth place with Heinrich and Buus. Unfortunately for the Frenchman his luck would soon run out as on the final lap he went off track, dropping down to fifteenth place as the chequered flags came out and Periera took victory.

Buus tops rookie championship, Hanafin also impresses

Bastian Buus showed impressive pace in the first race of the season, showing that he can mix with the frontrunners. An overall fifth place would secure him first place in the Rookie championship. Taking second place on his debut was Porsche Carrera Cup GB race winner Lorcan Hanafin, who also showed great pace to take eighth place overall, just one place ahead of third placed rookie Loek Hartog.

Former champion Lindland tops Pro-Am field

2018 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Pro-Am champion Roar Lindland was back on pace for the opening race of the season. Starting from class pole position he initially lost out to Clement Mateu, who was looking like he had everything under control until he was passed by Lindland on Lap 11, and then again on the final lap by Aaron Mason. Following the race stewards gave Mason a three second penalty for causing a collision, dropping him to fourth place behind Philipp Sager.

Credit: Porsche

Baptism of fire for MotoGP champion Lorenzo

Heading in to the weekend Jorge Lorenzo knew that it was going to be a tough task to get a good result against the experienced field, his aim for the weekend was to gain as much experience of the car before he embarks on a full season in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia series. With a target of a top-twenty finish, the Spaniard was up against it from the start, with a mixture of trying to learn the car and deal with the weather.

He would start the race from thirty-first place and finish in thirtieth, gaining one place as a result of Caglioni’s retirement. While on paper this may seem like a weekend to forget, the motorcycle racer turner sportscar racer had a solid debut as he battled with the experienced Pro-Am field

2022 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup – Imola – Race Results

Pos. No. Driver Team Time Diff. 1 5 Dylan PEREIRA BWT Lechner Racing 30:09.383 2 25 Larry TEN VOORDE Team GP Elite 30:11.397 +2.014 3 6 Harry KING BWT Lechner Racing 30:12.378 +2.995 4 3 Laurin HEINRICH SSR Huber Racing 30:13.754 +4.371 5 7 Bastian BUUS (R) BWT Lechner Racing 30:14.042 +4.659 6 19 Dorian BOCCOLACCI Martinet by Almeras 30:16.998 +7.615 7 2 Rudy VAN BUREN Huber Racing 30:17.684 +8.301 8 9 Lorcan HANAFIN (R) FACH AUTO TECH 30:19.183 +9.800 9 17 Loek HARTOG (R) Ombra SRL 30:21.153 +11.770 10 24 Max VAN SPLUNTEREN Team GP Elite 30:21.743 +12.360 11 10 Jukka HONKAVUORI FACH AUTO TECH 30:22.550 +13.167 12 4 Michael AMMERMUELLER SSR Huber Racing 30:23.986 +14.603 13 20 Jaap VAN LAGEN * Martinet by Almeras 30:26.164 +16.781 14 1 Morris SCHURING (R) Huber Racing 30:26.506 +17.123 15 12 Marvin KLEIN CLRT 30:27.488 +18.105 16 8 Alexander FACH (R) FACH AUTO TECH 30:29.180 + 19.797 17 13 Evan SPENLE (R) CLRT 30:29.501 +20.118 18 26 Jesse VAN KUIJK Team GP Elite 30:29.891 +20.508 19 28 Lucas GROENEVELD GP Elite 30:30.168 +20.785 20 31 Hampus ERIKSSON Fragus Motorsport 30:32.551 +23.168 21 27 Daan VAN KUIJK GP Elite 30:32.819 +23.436 22 30 Pontus FREDRIKSSON Fragus Motorsport 30:33.658 +24.275 23 18 Gianmarco QUARESMINI Ombra SRL 30:34.472 +25.089 24 16 Simone IAQUINTA Dinamic Motorsport SRL 30:36.485 +27.102 25 32 Edvin HELLSTEN Fragus Motorsport 30:37.603 +28.220 26 14 Daniele CAZZANIGA Dinamic Motorsport SRL 30:38.922 +29.539 27 21 Roar LINDLAND (P) Pierre Martinet by Almeras 30:42.715 +33.332 28 11 Clement MATEU (P) CLRT 30:44.268 +34.885 29 15 Philipp SAGER (P) Dinamic Motorsport SRL 30:44.917 +35.534 30 911 Jorge LORENZO Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG 30:45.128 +35.745 31 23 Aaron MASON (P) * Pierre Martinet by Almeras 30:46.620 +37.237 32 22 Stephane DENOUAL (P) Pierre Martinet by Almeras 31:05.257 +55.874 DNF 29 Leonardo CAGLIONI Ombra SRL 13:42.797 Accident

Search for Porsche Motorsport Community on Facebook

Join the Porsche Motorsport Community on: Twitter | Twitter Community | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit | Discord