Ross Wylie Set to Realise “Bucket List” Dream in Porsche Supercup Race at Silverstone

Scottish racer Ross Wylie is poised to fulfill a long-standing dream as he gears up to compete in a Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup race, supporting the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July.

The 31-year-old driver from Dumfries & Galloway, who currently competes full time in the Porsche Carrera Cup Great Britain, will make a guest appearance in the prestigious Porsche one-make cup series, which represents the pinnacle of international competition in the Porsche racing community.

Wylie will be behind the wheel of a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car, supported by the acclaimed Glenturret Distillery, based in Perthshire. Additionally, local Thornhill companies AL-2 Teknik UK, PyroDry, and Carronbridge Sawmill have also lent their support to his campaign. With over 400,000 spectators attending the sold-out 2022 British Grand Prix, Wylie is eager to showcase his skills on the world stage.

The upcoming race at Silverstone marks Wylie’s debut in the Supercup series, which exclusively supports Formula 1 events. He will also be making his first appearance with Ricardson Racing at Silverstone, adding further excitement to the occasion.

As a full member of the British Racing Drivers’ Club, Wylie’s invitation to join the exclusive club is a testament to his success in the upper echelons of motorsport over several seasons.

In his own words, Ross Wylie expressed his excitement about the upcoming opportunity: “I’m absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to join the Porsche Supercup at Silverstone. I remember watching the race the first time I visited the British Grand Prix with my parents in 2003, so the chance to now join the grid is a ‘bucket list’ dream coming true for me.”

Wylie added, “My goal is to have fun but also to do a good job for my main sponsor, The Glenturret – Scotland’s oldest distillery – on the world stage, along with further support coming from local Thornhill companies.”

Reflecting on the significance of Silverstone, Wylie highlighted, “Silverstone’s GP circuit is one of my favorite circuits, while it’s also ‘home’ to the BRDC, a club I’ve been connected with since 2014 as a ‘Rising Star,’ then a ‘Super Star,’ finally becoming a full member in 2021.”

With Wylie’s remarkable journey and promising skills, racing enthusiasts eagerly await his performance in the Porsche Supercup race, as he adds another memorable chapter to his motorsport career.