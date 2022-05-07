Formula Regional European Championship

Gabriele Mini Heads all ART Grand Prix Front Row for Imola Opener

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine

Gabriele Mini took his maiden Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine pole position on Saturday, with the Italian heading ART Grand Prix team-mate Mari Boya.

With thirty-six entrants again on the entry list, Qualifying was again split into two groups, and Mini was the man to beat in Group A, and the 2020 Italian Formula 4 champion ended with a best time of 1:39.526 to head the session.

Dino Beganovic, a race winner in the opening weekend of the series at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza two weeks ago, was only 0.064 seconds behind Mini in Group A, just ahead of his Prema Racing team-mate Paul Aron, while R-ace GP’s Gabriel Bortoleto was fourth ahead of Trident’s Italian acer Leonardo Fornaroli.

Group A’s session was ended a few seconds early as FA Racing’s Victor Bernier brought out the red flags after a spin.

Group B saw Boya hit top spot, but the Spaniard’s time of 1:39.755 meant he was unable to better the time set by Mini in Group A, thus giving the Italian pole position for the opening race.

Sebastián Montoya was the best rookie in Qualifying, with the Prema Racing driver ending just 0.018 seconds behind Boya, while Kas Haverkort ended third in Group B for Van Amersfoort Racing.

Joshua Dürksen secured his best Qualifying result of the season with fourth in Group B for Arden Motorsport, while fifth in the group was Trident’s Tim Tramnitz.

Hadrien David will start eleventh for R-ace GP ahead of team-mate Lorenzo Fluxá, with Joshua Dufek thirteenth for Van Amersfoort Racing ahead of Race Performance Motorsport’s Pietro Delli Guanti.

Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari Race 1 Qualifying Result

POS.NO.DRIVERNATTEAMGROUP AGROUP B
146Gabriele MiniITAART Grand Prix1:39.526
264Mari BoyaESPART Grand Prix1:39.755
318Dino BeganovicSWEPrema Racing1:39.590
458Sebastián MontoyaCOLPrema Racing1:39.773
53Paul AronESTPrema Racing1:39.677
627Kas HaverkortNEDVan Amersfoort Racing1:39.776
785Gabriel BortoletoBRZR-ace GP1:39.748
810Joshua DürksenPARArden Motorsport1:39.891
972Leonardo FornaroliITATrident1:39.850
1070Tim TramnitzGERTrident1:39.918
1126Hadrien DavidFRAR-ace GP1:39.893
1216Lorenzo FluxáESPR-ace GP1:39.960
1313Joshua DufekCHEVan Amersfoort Racing1:40.061
1455Pietro Delli GuantiITARace Performance Motorsport1:39.993
1591Eduardo BarrichelloBRZArden Motorsport1:40.118
164Roman BilinskiPOLTrident1:40.006
1768Santiago RamosMEXKIC Motorsport1:40.338
185Macéo CapiettoFRAMonolite Racing1:40.109
1917Sami MeguetounifFRAMP Motorsport1:40.644
2030Michael BelovMP Motorsport1:40.219
217Axel GnosCHEG4 Racing1:40.710
228Matías ZagazetaPERG4 Racing1:40.320
2319Noel LeónMEXArden Motorsport1:40.725
2492Owen TangavelouFRAG4 Racing1:40.350
2511Levente RévészHUNVan Amersfoort Racing1:40.798
2642Laurens van HoepenNEDART Grand Prix1:40.451
2735Nicolás BaptisteCOLFA Racing1:40.878
2824Cenyu HanCHNMonolite Racing1:40.743
2928Francesco BraschiITAKIC Motorsport1:41.304
3065Keith DoneganIRERace Performance Motorsport1:40.789
316Pietro ArmanniITAMonolite Racing1:41.319
3277Dilano van ‘t HoffNEDMP Motorsport1:40.801
3312Victor BernierFRAFA Racing1:41.389
3488Hamda Al QusaibiUAEPrema Racing1:41.240
359Esteban MassonFRAFA Racing1:41.647
3621Patrick PasmaFINKIC Motorsport1:41.678
Share
12727 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula Regional European Championship

Dino Beganovic: “It was a great first weekend in the 2022 championship”

By
2 Mins read
Prema Racing’s Dino Beganovic and Paul Aron reflect on their FRECA weekend’s at Monza, with the team-mates each taking a race victory.
Formula Regional European Championship

Paul Aron Gives Prema Racing Another FRECA Victory in Race Two at Monza

By
3 Mins read
Paul Aron led from start to finish to secure his first victory of the season on Sunday, with team-mate Dino Beganovic making it a Prema one-two.
Formula Regional European Championship

Beganovic Takes Maiden FRECA Victory in Chaos-filled Wet Opening Race at Monza

By
2 Mins read
Prema Racing’s Dino Beganovic led from start to finish amid three safety car interventions at a wet Monza on Saturday to take his maiden FRECA victory.