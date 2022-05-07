Formula Regional European Championship

Gabriele Mini Penalty Hands Dino Beganovic Victory in Opening Race at Imola

Credit: Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine

A penalty for Gabriele Mini denied the Italian his maiden Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine victory despite the ART Grand Prix driver leading from start to finish at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Saturday.

The victory ultimately went the way of Prema Racing’s Dino Beganovic, with the race finishing under a red flag, the second of the afternoon, with two additional safety car periods also affecting the race.

During an early red flag for a crash for MP Motorsport’s Sami Meguetounif, it was announced that Mini was under investigation by the stewards for a false start, and they handed the Italian a ten-second time penalty to be applied after the race.  Meguetounif was taken to the medical centre for precautionary checks due to the crash after heavy contact with the barriers.

Beganovic, who managed to pass ART Grand Prix’s Mari Boya early on to run second, thus was in the right place to take his second victory of the season and move clear at the top of the championship standings, while Boya held off the challenge of another Prema driver, Mercedes-Benz protégé Paul Aron for second.

Aron had passed his Prema Racing team-mate Sebastián Montoya and was pressurising Boya for second when the red flags flew just before they were due to start the final lap after a two-car crash between G4 Racing’s Axel Gnos and Arden Motorsport’s Eduardo Barrichello at the first chicane.

This was after the two safety car periods, the first for an incident between FA Racing’s Nicholas Baptiste and Prema Racing’s Hamda Al Qubaisi at the first chicane, while on the restart it was needed again after G4 Racing’s Owen Tangavelou spun into the gravel trap almost at the same place.

Kas Haverkort ended the day in fifth for Van Amersfoort Racing ahead of Arden Motorsport’s Joshua Dürksen, with R-ace GP’s Gabriel Bortoleto sevent ahead of Trident duo Leonardo Fornaroli and Tim Tramnitz

The final point on offer went the way of R-ace GP’s Hadrien David, who ended just ahead of team-mate Lorenzo Fluxá and Van Amersfoort Racing’s Joshua Dufek.

Mini’s penalty relegated him from first on the road to twenty-eighth in the final standings, bad luck for a driver still seeking his first overall victory in Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine.  He’ll be looking for better luck in Sunday’s second race at Imola, while Beganovic will be seeking to continue his strong start to the year that has seen him take two victories and a second place in the opening three races.

Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari Race 1 Result

POS.NO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME/GAP
118Dino BeganovicSWEPrema Racing41:21.958
264Mari BoyaESPART Grand Prix+0.349
33Paul AronESTPrema Racing+0.693
458Sebastián MontoyaCOLPrema Racing+1.233
527Kas HaverkortNEDVan Amersfoort Racing+1.426
610Joshua DürksenPARArden Motorsport+1.889
785Gabriel BortoletoBRZR-ace GP+2.257
872Leonardo FornaroliITATrident+2.375
970Tim TramnitzGERTrident+2.710
1026Hadrien DavidFRAR-ace GP+3.064
1116Lorenzo FluxáESPR-ace GP+3.443
1213Joshua DufekCHEVan Amersfoort Racing+3.868
135Macéo CapiettoFRAMonolite Racing+4.027
144Roman BilinskiPOLTrident+4.448
1530Michael BelovMP Motorsport+4.882
1655Pietro Delli GuantiITARace Performance Motorsport+5.709
1711Levente RévészHUNVan Amersfoort Racing+6.074
187Axel GnosCHEG4 Racing+6.338
1991Eduardo BarrichelloBRZArden Motorsport+6.591
2042Laurens van HoepenNEDART Grand Prix+6.884
2177Dilano van ‘t HoffNEDMP Motorsport+7.212
2219Noel LeónMEXArden Motorsport+7.559
239Esteban MassonFRAFA Racing+7.835
2421Patrick PasmaFINKIC Motorsport+8.293
2565Keith DoneganIRERace Performance Motorsport+8.611
268Matías ZagazetaPERG4 Racing+8.950
2728Francesco BraschiITAKIC Motorsport+9.237
2846Gabriele MiniITAART Grand Prix+9.572
2924Cenyu HanCHNMonolite Racing+10.212
306Pietro ArmanniITAMonolite Racing+10.696
3192Owen TangavelouFRAG4 Racing+2 Laps
3268Santiago RamosMEXKIC Motorsport+2 Laps
N/C12Victor BernierFRAFA Racing+3 Laps
RET88Hamda Al QusaibiUAEPrema RacingRetired
RET35Nicolás BaptisteCOLFA RacingRetired
RET17Sami MeguetounifFRAMP MotorsportRetired
