Marklund Teams Up With SET Promotion

Anton Marklund has joined forces with European rallycross titans SET Promotion to challenge for the 2022 Euro RX1 title. The two-time FIA European Rallycross Champion is aiming to achieve a third career championship win, this time in a SET Promotion Hyundai i20 RX1.

The team are no strangers to winning, having achieved nine championship titles and over 50 individual event wins since entering the sport in 2003. Team Principal Jussi Pinomäki believes Marklund can deliver their tenth title, saying “when you combine the experience of the team together with Anton’s clear ability and experience as a driver at the highest level in rallycross, I think we can expect to enjoy a lot of close racing.”

The number 92 driver is looking forward to the season opener at Nyirád in Hungary (21/22 May), but, despite positive signs in testing that the car will be competitive, Marklund is wary of overconfidence.

“There will be a lot of cars and drivers at a very high level in the European Championship so it will be far from easy, but the target is to challenge for the title,” the Swedish driver said.

With an entry list of 22 drivers, including winner of 2021’s Euro RX of Latvia and championship third place finisher Janis Baumanis, the competition will be fierce from the start of the season.

However, preparations are well underway, and the partnership already feels strong, according to Marklund, “In general, the car and team share the same philosophy that I have had myself for the last couple of years, so it feels very good and hopefully we can continue that preparation all the way to the first race“.

The 2022 FIA European Rallycross Championship gets underway with a standalone event at Nyirád (21/22 May) before five rounds supporting the FIA World Rallycross Championship, including in Marklund’s native Sweden at the “Magic Weekend” in Höljes (02/03 July).