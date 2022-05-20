Martins tops F3 Practice from early title rival Leclerc

Victor Martins went quickest around the reprofiled Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Free Practice as the FIA Formula 3 Championship arrived at the circuit for the first time since in-season testing in April.

Most of the optimal running came later in the day; Zak O’Sullivan‘s early 1:35.420 placed him in the lower reaches of the midfield by the time the flag fell.

Reece Ushijima was the first driver to go into the 1:34s, with David Vidales setting a 1:33.932 despite increasing temperatures as the 45-minute session progressed.

Oliver Rasmussen, Zane Maloney and Roman Stanek moved their Tridents to the top later on, occupying the top three at times as Stanek held top spot with a 1:33.304.

Joint-Championship leader Leclerc pipped Martins as the pair did battle on the timing sheets, going just 0.076s faster on what will be a quicker circuit than in previous visits, due to the re-designed, more open Turn 10-11 section.

ART Grand Prix‘s Martins ended Free Practice on top, with Leclerc four tenths ahead of Stanek who took third.

Jak Crawford, Stanek’s fellow Imola race-winner Franco Colapinto and Maloney finished fourth through sixth, with Oliver Bearman and Kaylen Frederick just behind.

Alexander Smolyar and Vidales rounded out the top ten.

FIA Formula 3 Barcelona Free Practice Results: