Martins tops F3 Practice from early title rival Leclerc

Victor Martins went quickest around the reprofiled Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Free Practice as the FIA Formula 3 Championship arrived at the circuit for the first time since in-season testing in April.
Most of the optimal running came later in the day; Zak O’Sullivan‘s early 1:35.420 placed him in the lower reaches of the midfield by the time the flag fell.
Reece Ushijima was the first driver to go into the 1:34s, with David Vidales setting a 1:33.932 despite increasing temperatures as the 45-minute session progressed.
Oliver Rasmussen, Zane Maloney and Roman Stanek moved their Tridents to the top later on, occupying the top three at times as Stanek held top spot with a 1:33.304.
Joint-Championship leader Leclerc pipped Martins as the pair did battle on the timing sheets, going just 0.076s faster on what will be a quicker circuit than in previous visits, due to the re-designed, more open Turn 10-11 section.
ART Grand Prix‘s Martins ended Free Practice on top, with Leclerc four tenths ahead of Stanek who took third.
Jak Crawford, Stanek’s fellow Imola race-winner Franco Colapinto and Maloney finished fourth through sixth, with Oliver Bearman and Kaylen Frederick just behind.
Alexander Smolyar and Vidales rounded out the top ten.
FIA Formula 3 Barcelona Free Practice Results:
|Pos.
|No.
|Name
|Nat.
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|7
|Victor Martins
|FRA
|ART Grand Prix
|1:32.796
|2
|4
|Arthur Leclerc
|MON
|Prema Racing
|+0.076s
|3
|2
|Roman Stanek
|CZE
|Trident
|+0.508s
|4
|5
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Prema Racing
|+0.536s
|5
|29
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+0.543s
|6
|3
|Zane Maloney
|BAR
|Trident
|+0.569s
|7
|6
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Prema Racing
|+0.762s
|8
|17
|Kaylen Frederick
|USA
|Hitech GP
|+0.841s
|9
|11
|Alexander Smolyar
|FIA
|MP Motorsport
|+0.861s
|10
|20
|David Vidales
|SPA
|Campos Racing
|+0.880s
|11
|10
|Caio Collet
|BRA
|MP Motorsport
|+0.891s
|12
|1
|Oliver Rasmussen
|DEN
|Trident
|+0.950s
|13
|22
|Josep Maria Marti
|SPA
|Campos Racing
|+1.028s
|14
|8
|Gregoire Saucy
|SUI
|ART Grand Prix
|+1.057s
|15
|12
|Kush Maini
|IND
|MP Motorsport
|+1.080s
|16
|9
|Juan Manuel Correa
|USA
|ART Grand Prix
|+1.102s
|17
|23
|Ido Cohen
|ISR
|Jenzer Motorsport
|+1.170s
|18
|30
|Rafael Villagomez
|MEX
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+1.604s
|19
|18
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Hitech GP
|+1.637s
|20
|21
|Hunter Yeany
|USA
|Campos Racing
|+1.665s
|21
|15
|Lirim Zendeli
|GER
|Charouz Racing System
|+1.717s
|22
|31
|Reece Ushijima
|JPN
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+2.073s
|23
|24
|Federico Malvestiti
|ITA
|Jenzer Motorsport
|+2.102s
|24
|28
|Enzo Trulli
|ITA
|Carlin
|+2.425s
|25
|26
|Zak O’Sullivan
|GBR
|Carlin
|+2.624s
|26
|25
|William Alatalo
|FIN
|Jenzer Motorsport
|+2.687s
|27
|16
|Francesco Pizzi
|ITA
|Charouz Racing System
|+2.735s
|28
|14
|Laszlo Toth
|HUN
|Charouz Racing System
|+2.912s
|29
|19
|Nazim Azman
|MAL
|Hitech GP
|+3.165s
|30
|27
|Brad Benavides
|USA
|Carlin
|+3.169s