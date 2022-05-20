Formula 3

Martins tops F3 Practice from early title rival Leclerc

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Victor Martins went quickest around the reprofiled Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Free Practice as the FIA Formula 3 Championship arrived at the circuit for the first time since in-season testing in April.

Most of the optimal running came later in the day; Zak O’Sullivan‘s early 1:35.420 placed him in the lower reaches of the midfield by the time the flag fell.

Reece Ushijima was the first driver to go into the 1:34s, with David Vidales setting a 1:33.932 despite increasing temperatures as the 45-minute session progressed.

Oliver Rasmussen, Zane Maloney and Roman Stanek moved their Tridents to the top later on, occupying the top three at times as Stanek held top spot with a 1:33.304.

Joint-Championship leader Leclerc pipped Martins as the pair did battle on the timing sheets, going just 0.076s faster on what will be a quicker circuit than in previous visits, due to the re-designed, more open Turn 10-11 section.

ART Grand Prix‘s Martins ended Free Practice on top, with Leclerc four tenths ahead of Stanek who took third.

Jak Crawford, Stanek’s fellow Imola race-winner Franco Colapinto and Maloney finished fourth through sixth, with Oliver Bearman and Kaylen Frederick just behind.

Alexander Smolyar and Vidales rounded out the top ten.

FIA Formula 3 Barcelona Free Practice Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTime/Gap
17Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix1:32.796
24Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing+0.076s
32Roman StanekCZETrident+0.508s
45Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing+0.536s
529Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing+0.543s
63Zane MaloneyBARTrident+0.569s
76Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing+0.762s
817Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech GP+0.841s
911Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport+0.861s
1020David VidalesSPACampos Racing+0.880s
1110Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport+0.891s
121Oliver RasmussenDENTrident+0.950s
1322Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing+1.028s
148Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix+1.057s
1512Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport+1.080s
169Juan Manuel CorreaUSAART Grand Prix+1.102s
1723Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport+1.170s
1830Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+1.604s
1918Isack HadjarFRAHitech GP+1.637s
2021Hunter YeanyUSACampos Racing+1.665s
2115Lirim ZendeliGERCharouz Racing System+1.717s
2231Reece UshijimaJPNVan Amersfoort Racing+2.073s
2324Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport+2.102s
2428Enzo TrulliITACarlin+2.425s
2526Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin+2.624s
2625William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport+2.687s
2716Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System+2.735s
2814Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System+2.912s
2919Nazim AzmanMALHitech GP+3.165s
3027Brad BenavidesUSACarlin+3.169s
Share
202 posts

About author
Stickler for track limits, covering the GB3 Championship and the FIA Formula 3 Championship. Twitter: @MCallanderMedia
Articles
Related posts
Formula 3

PREVIEW: FIA Formula 3 Championship - Barcelona

By
2 Mins read
FIA Formula 3 visits Barcelona for the second time in 2022 this weekend, having run its second in-season test there in April. Victor Martins and Arthur Leclerc enter the weekend tied at the top of the standings.
Formula 1Formula 3

Red Bull junior Crawford to shadow Red Bull Racing in Miami

By
2 Mins read
Jak Crawford took his first podiums of the 2022 FIA F3 season at Imola last time out, and will spend the Miami Grand Prix weekend in the Red Bull Racing garage.
Formula 3

Leclerc joins Martins at top of FIA F3 standings after Imola charge

By
1 Mins read
Arthur Leclerc is level with Victor Martins in the FIA F3 standings after two strong comebacks on the Championship’s first visit to Imola.