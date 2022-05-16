WRC2

Paddon enters Rally di Alba for WRC2 warm-up

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Hayden Paddon

Earlier in March this year, the New Zealand rally driver Hayden Paddon announced a two-year entry in the WRC2 class on his route to a possible FIA World Rally Championship comeback and now his journey towards that will start with a local Italian rally at the end of June.

Paddon will be doing three WRC2 rounds this season in a privately owned Hyundai i20 N Rally2 car and he has planned to do the Rally Estonia and the Rally Finland at the end of the summer alongside his home rally in New Zealand as the rally makes it’s comeback to the WRC schedule this year before taking on a full-season in WRC2 in 2023.

Paddon has now announced he and his co-driver John Kennard will be doing the Italian Rally di Alba as a warm-up for the upcoming WRC2 campaign, they will be competing for the Hyundai Motorsport Italia team in a Hyundai i20 R5, a team he was involved with at the 2015 edition of Rally Legend in San Marino.

Paddon competed last time in WRC2 for M-Sport Ford at the 2019 Wales Rally GB where he came fourth in class and since then Paddon has developed an all-electric Hyundai Kona rally car that he has competed in some local events with.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
765 posts

About author
Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 8 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
Related posts
WRC2

Pajari debuts in WRC2 with Toksport WRT at Sardinia

By
1 Mins read
The reigning JWRC champion Sami Pajari from Finland will make his WRC2 debut with Toksport WRT at the Rally Italia Sardegna round in June.
RallyX NordicWRC2

Former Hyundai Driver Veiby Signs with JC Raceteknik for Rallycross Comeback

By
2 Mins read
Ole Christian Veiby will be making a comeback in rallycross for the first time since 2015 as the former Hyundai WRC driver signs a contract with JC Raceteknik for the 2022 RallyX Nordic season
WRC2

Former F1 Driver Kovalainen Plans WRC Debut This Season

By
2 Mins read
Former F1 race winner Heikki Kovalainen plans to make his WRC debut at Rally Japan in the WRC2 support class this season, with Rally Finland being an option in the future