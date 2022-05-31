NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Truck SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

Phoenix Raceway to continue hosting NASCAR Championship Weekend in 2023

Credit: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

For the fourth straight year, the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Camping World Truck Series will determine their champions in the Arizona desert. On Tuesday, Phoenix Raceway announced the return of NASCAR Championship Weekend for 2023, news that comes as the track has already sold out grandstand seating for the 2022 Cup Championship Race.

“This historic achievement wouldn’t be possible without the outpouring of support the community and our fans continue to show for events at our facility,” commented track president Julie Giese. “They continue to make Phoenix Raceway a must-visit sports and entertainment destination, and our dedicated team will continue their tireless efforts to deliver a championship-caliber experience that our race fans will remember for years to come.”

Phoenix assumed the title of championship host from Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2020, which converted its playoff date into the final race of the year. The mile-long oval had received substantial upgrades to its facilities in 2018 to justify receiving such a major event, including a reconfiguration of the track surface and new amenities. The 2022 edition was confirmed nearly a year ago on 1 June 2021.

The track also holds a Cup and Xfinity Series weekend in March, which was respectively won by Chase Briscoe and Noah Gragson.

2022 NASCAR Championship Weekend will take place on 4–6 November. The ARCA Menards Series West will also conclude its season during the weekend on 5 November.

Justin is a History major at San Jose State University and lifelong racing fan who has worked for The Checkered Flag since 2018. His coverage mainly focuses on NASCAR, the Stadium Super Trucks, and off-road series like Extreme E and SCORE International. He also dabbles in other disciplines such as IndyCar, rallycross, and sports cars.
