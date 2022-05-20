Formula 3

Stanek on F3 Feature Race pole in Barcelona

By
2 Mins read
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Roman Stanek will start the FIA Formula 3 Feature Race on pole at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday, while David Vidales will start on Sprint Race pole on Saturday morning after a penalty for Zane Maloney.

Vidales started the Sprint Race from third at the season opener in Bahrain in March, eventually finishing tenth.

Maloney will start both races from the pits after missing the weighbridge when he pitted mid-session, with the Trident team working on the car immediately afterwards. That penalty means he forfeits pole position for Saturday’s shorter race.

The temperatures had continued to rise after Free Practice; that didn’t deter too much of the field though, as they looked to set representative times early.

Kaylen Frederick‘s early benchmark was usurped by Caio Collet inside the first ten minutes, with Franco Colapinto going second and Practice-topping Victor Martins third.

Alexander Smolyar and Frederick’s Hitech GP team-mate Isack Hadjar were fourth and fifth respectively at the halfway stage.

Jak Crawford and Arthur Leclerc led Juan Manuel Correa and Oliver Bearman, who ensured all three Prema Racing cars were in the top ten after the first set of representative times were set.

Hadjar, Smolyar and Martins then shared top honours consecutively, before Martins set a 1:33.568 to keep his nose in front.

Prema’s two Ferrari Driver Academy prospects, Leclerc and Bearman went third and fourth, with Hadjar and Crawford just behind as the quartet remained inseparable.

Stanek had made a steady start to the session, not showing his true hand until later on, but eventually set a 1:33.516 to secure Feature Race pole.

Martins will line up second, ahead of Smolyar, Hadjar, Leclerc, Bearman, Caio Collet, Kaylen Frederick, Jak Crawford and Juan Manuel Correa who rounds out the top ten.

Provisional FIA Formula 3 Barcelona Qualifying Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTime/Gap
12Roman StanekCZETrident1:33.516
27Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix+0.052s
311Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport+0.097s
418Isack HadjarFRAHitech GP+0.210s
54Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing+0.215s
66Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing+0.231s
710Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport+0.234s
817Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech GP+0.289s
95Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing+0.309s
109Juan Manuel CorreaUSAART Grand Prix+0.341s
1120David VidalesSPACampos Racing+0.357s
123Zane MaloneyBARTrident+0.410s*
1329Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing+0.447s
148Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix+0.524s
151Oliver RasmussenDENTrident+0.525s
1622Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing+0.601s
1731Reece UshijimaJPNVan Amersfoort Racing+0.664s
1830Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+0.801s
1926Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin+0.804s
2021Hunter YeanyUSACampos Racing+0.826s
2125William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport+1.052s
2215Lirim ZendeliGERCharouz Racing System+1.170s
2312Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport+1.219s
2419Nazim AzmanMALHitech GP+1.279s
2523Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport+1.350s
2628Enzo TrulliITACarlin+1.457s
2724Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport+1.580s
2827Brad BenavidesUSACarlin+1.821s
2916Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System+2.033s
3014Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System+2.059s
