European Rallycross

Star-Studded Line Up For Euro RX Opener In Hungary

By
2 Mins read
Credit: FIA World Rallycross MediaRoom

The entry lists for the upcoming FIA European Rallycross Championship season opener in Nyriád have been published, featuring a wealth of returning favourites, home heroes, and drivers eager to prove themselves.

Two-time European Rallycross Champion Anton Marklund has teamed up with nine-time champions SET Promotion for this year’s campaign. This formidable pairing will have to face down challenges from the likes of former World RX podium finisher and last year’s third place man Jānis Baumanis, who has rejoined the Hansen Motorsport group as part of #YellowSquad.

Hansen Motorsport know their way round a European championship, having scored 20 title wins between 1989 and 2016, and Baumanis will be keen to add to that tally. Enzo Ide will also bring all his experience from partnering four-time world champion Johan Kristoffersson in last year’s World RX as he takes on this year’s Euro RX Campaign in his EKS Audi S1.

Double runner-up Jean-Baptiste Dubourg has recovered from the crash which broke his arm at Lohéac last year and will want to take his Peugeot 208 straight back to the top of the standings. Tamás Kárai will be favourite of the Hungarian drivers, having competed in three finals and scoring a podium in France last year. The winner of that event, René Münnich, will also be one to watch as he returns with Mandie August in their ALL-INKL.COM Muennich Motorsport SEAT Ibizas.

Tamás Kárai of Kárai Motorsport Sportegyesület performs at World RX in SPA, Belgium on 10 October 2021 // Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

There are multiple drivers stepping up to Euro RX1 who will be keen to make a name for themselves. 2021’s ‘Rookie Of The Year’ Sivert Svardal will have momentum behind him as he enters his second full Euro RX season. Yury Belevskiy will also be keen to carry on the form which saw him scoring 147 out of a possible 150 points as he soared to victory in last year’s Euro RX3 championship.

The brand new Proton Iriz will be debuted by former British Champion Ollie O’Donovan, while his son Patrick O’Donovan will be challenging in a more familiar Ford Fiesta, the same car that took his father to a podium finish in Catalunya in 2017. And, at age 75, Hervé Knapick shows no signs of slowing down, and will be determined to show the younger drivers what he is still capable of.

The 2022 Fia European Rallycross Championship gets underway in Nyriád in Hungary (22/23 May).

Euro RX1 Entry List – Euro RX of Hungary 2022

NO.DRIVERNAT.COMPETITORNAT.CAR
2Oliver O’DONOVANIRLOliver O’DonovanIRLProton Iriz
4Patrick O’DONOVANGBRPatrick O’DonovanGBRFord Fiesta
6Jānis BAUMANISLVA#YellowSquadSWEPeugeot 208
11Aleš FUČÍKCZEKRTZ Motorsport ACCR Czech TeamCZEVolkswagen Polo
12Anders MICHALAKSWEHedströms MotorsportSWEVolkswagen Polo
24Sivert SVARDALNORSivert SvardalNORVolkswagen Polo
27László KISSHUNSpeedbox Racing Team KFTHUNPeugeot 208
33Ulrik LINNEMANNDNKLinnemann PromotionDNKFord Fiesta
38Mandie AUGUSTDEUALL-INKL.COM Muennich MotorsportDEUSEAT Ibiza
39Zoltán KONCSEGHUNKárai Motorsport SportegyesületHUNAudi A1
44Dariusz TOPOLEWSKIPOLOponeoPOLFord Fiesta
50Attila MÓZERHUNNyirád Motorsport KFTHUNPeugeot 208
51Márk MÓZERHUNNyirád Motorsport KFTHUNPeugeot 208
66LUIGIHUNGFS Motorsport EgyesületHUNFord Fiesta
73Tamás KÁRAIHUNKárai Motorsport SportegyesületHUNAudi S1
77René MÜNNICHDEUALL-INKL.COM Muennich MotorsportDEUSEAT Ibiza
84Hervé KNAPICKFRAHervé KnapickFRACitroën DS3
87Jean Baptiste DUBOURGFRAJean Baptiste DubourgFRAPeugeot 208
88Marcin GAGACKIPOLOponeoPOLFord Fiesta
91Enzo IDEBELEKSSWEAudi S1
92Anton MARKLUNDSWESET PromotionFINHyundai i20
95Yury BELEVSKIYCHEVolland Racing KFTHUNAudi A1
The Entry List for round 1 of the Euro RX1 Championship

