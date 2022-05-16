Star-Studded Line Up For Euro RX Opener In Hungary

The entry lists for the upcoming FIA European Rallycross Championship season opener in Nyriád have been published, featuring a wealth of returning favourites, home heroes, and drivers eager to prove themselves.
Two-time European Rallycross Champion Anton Marklund has teamed up with nine-time champions SET Promotion for this year’s campaign. This formidable pairing will have to face down challenges from the likes of former World RX podium finisher and last year’s third place man Jānis Baumanis, who has rejoined the Hansen Motorsport group as part of #YellowSquad.
Hansen Motorsport know their way round a European championship, having scored 20 title wins between 1989 and 2016, and Baumanis will be keen to add to that tally. Enzo Ide will also bring all his experience from partnering four-time world champion Johan Kristoffersson in last year’s World RX as he takes on this year’s Euro RX Campaign in his EKS Audi S1.
Double runner-up Jean-Baptiste Dubourg has recovered from the crash which broke his arm at Lohéac last year and will want to take his Peugeot 208 straight back to the top of the standings. Tamás Kárai will be favourite of the Hungarian drivers, having competed in three finals and scoring a podium in France last year. The winner of that event, René Münnich, will also be one to watch as he returns with Mandie August in their ALL-INKL.COM Muennich Motorsport SEAT Ibizas.
There are multiple drivers stepping up to Euro RX1 who will be keen to make a name for themselves. 2021’s ‘Rookie Of The Year’ Sivert Svardal will have momentum behind him as he enters his second full Euro RX season. Yury Belevskiy will also be keen to carry on the form which saw him scoring 147 out of a possible 150 points as he soared to victory in last year’s Euro RX3 championship.
The brand new Proton Iriz will be debuted by former British Champion Ollie O’Donovan, while his son Patrick O’Donovan will be challenging in a more familiar Ford Fiesta, the same car that took his father to a podium finish in Catalunya in 2017. And, at age 75, Hervé Knapick shows no signs of slowing down, and will be determined to show the younger drivers what he is still capable of.
The 2022 Fia European Rallycross Championship gets underway in Nyriád in Hungary (22/23 May).
Euro RX1 Entry List – Euro RX of Hungary 2022
|NO.
|DRIVER
|NAT.
|COMPETITOR
|NAT.
|CAR
|2
|Oliver O’DONOVAN
|IRL
|Oliver O’Donovan
|IRL
|Proton Iriz
|4
|Patrick O’DONOVAN
|GBR
|Patrick O’Donovan
|GBR
|Ford Fiesta
|6
|Jānis BAUMANIS
|LVA
|#YellowSquad
|SWE
|Peugeot 208
|11
|Aleš FUČÍK
|CZE
|KRTZ Motorsport ACCR Czech Team
|CZE
|Volkswagen Polo
|12
|Anders MICHALAK
|SWE
|Hedströms Motorsport
|SWE
|Volkswagen Polo
|24
|Sivert SVARDAL
|NOR
|Sivert Svardal
|NOR
|Volkswagen Polo
|27
|László KISS
|HUN
|Speedbox Racing Team KFT
|HUN
|Peugeot 208
|33
|Ulrik LINNEMANN
|DNK
|Linnemann Promotion
|DNK
|Ford Fiesta
|38
|Mandie AUGUST
|DEU
|ALL-INKL.COM Muennich Motorsport
|DEU
|SEAT Ibiza
|39
|Zoltán KONCSEG
|HUN
|Kárai Motorsport Sportegyesület
|HUN
|Audi A1
|44
|Dariusz TOPOLEWSKI
|POL
|Oponeo
|POL
|Ford Fiesta
|50
|Attila MÓZER
|HUN
|Nyirád Motorsport KFT
|HUN
|Peugeot 208
|51
|Márk MÓZER
|HUN
|Nyirád Motorsport KFT
|HUN
|Peugeot 208
|66
|LUIGI
|HUN
|GFS Motorsport Egyesület
|HUN
|Ford Fiesta
|73
|Tamás KÁRAI
|HUN
|Kárai Motorsport Sportegyesület
|HUN
|Audi S1
|77
|René MÜNNICH
|DEU
|ALL-INKL.COM Muennich Motorsport
|DEU
|SEAT Ibiza
|84
|Hervé KNAPICK
|FRA
|Hervé Knapick
|FRA
|Citroën DS3
|87
|Jean Baptiste DUBOURG
|FRA
|Jean Baptiste Dubourg
|FRA
|Peugeot 208
|88
|Marcin GAGACKI
|POL
|Oponeo
|POL
|Ford Fiesta
|91
|Enzo IDE
|BEL
|EKS
|SWE
|Audi S1
|92
|Anton MARKLUND
|SWE
|SET Promotion
|FIN
|Hyundai i20
|95
|Yury BELEVSKIY
|CHE
|Volland Racing KFT
|HUN
|Audi A1