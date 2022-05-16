Star-Studded Line Up For Euro RX Opener In Hungary

The entry lists for the upcoming FIA European Rallycross Championship season opener in Nyriád have been published, featuring a wealth of returning favourites, home heroes, and drivers eager to prove themselves.

Two-time European Rallycross Champion Anton Marklund has teamed up with nine-time champions SET Promotion for this year’s campaign. This formidable pairing will have to face down challenges from the likes of former World RX podium finisher and last year’s third place man Jānis Baumanis, who has rejoined the Hansen Motorsport group as part of #YellowSquad.

Hansen Motorsport know their way round a European championship, having scored 20 title wins between 1989 and 2016, and Baumanis will be keen to add to that tally. Enzo Ide will also bring all his experience from partnering four-time world champion Johan Kristoffersson in last year’s World RX as he takes on this year’s Euro RX Campaign in his EKS Audi S1.

Double runner-up Jean-Baptiste Dubourg has recovered from the crash which broke his arm at Lohéac last year and will want to take his Peugeot 208 straight back to the top of the standings. Tamás Kárai will be favourite of the Hungarian drivers, having competed in three finals and scoring a podium in France last year. The winner of that event, René Münnich, will also be one to watch as he returns with Mandie August in their ALL-INKL.COM Muennich Motorsport SEAT Ibizas.

Tamás Kárai of Kárai Motorsport Sportegyesület performs at World RX in SPA, Belgium on 10 October 2021 // Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

There are multiple drivers stepping up to Euro RX1 who will be keen to make a name for themselves. 2021’s ‘Rookie Of The Year’ Sivert Svardal will have momentum behind him as he enters his second full Euro RX season. Yury Belevskiy will also be keen to carry on the form which saw him scoring 147 out of a possible 150 points as he soared to victory in last year’s Euro RX3 championship.

The brand new Proton Iriz will be debuted by former British Champion Ollie O’Donovan, while his son Patrick O’Donovan will be challenging in a more familiar Ford Fiesta, the same car that took his father to a podium finish in Catalunya in 2017. And, at age 75, Hervé Knapick shows no signs of slowing down, and will be determined to show the younger drivers what he is still capable of.

The 2022 Fia European Rallycross Championship gets underway in Nyriád in Hungary (22/23 May).

Euro RX1 Entry List – Euro RX of Hungary 2022

NO. DRIVER NAT. COMPETITOR NAT. CAR 2 Oliver O’DONOVAN IRL Oliver O’Donovan IRL Proton Iriz 4 Patrick O’DONOVAN GBR Patrick O’Donovan GBR Ford Fiesta 6 Jānis BAUMANIS LVA #YellowSquad SWE Peugeot 208 11 Aleš FUČÍK CZE KRTZ Motorsport ACCR Czech Team CZE Volkswagen Polo 12 Anders MICHALAK SWE Hedströms Motorsport SWE Volkswagen Polo 24 Sivert SVARDAL NOR Sivert Svardal NOR Volkswagen Polo 27 László KISS HUN Speedbox Racing Team KFT HUN Peugeot 208 33 Ulrik LINNEMANN DNK Linnemann Promotion DNK Ford Fiesta 38 Mandie AUGUST DEU ALL-INKL.COM Muennich Motorsport DEU SEAT Ibiza 39 Zoltán KONCSEG HUN Kárai Motorsport Sportegyesület HUN Audi A1 44 Dariusz TOPOLEWSKI POL Oponeo POL Ford Fiesta 50 Attila MÓZER HUN Nyirád Motorsport KFT HUN Peugeot 208 51 Márk MÓZER HUN Nyirád Motorsport KFT HUN Peugeot 208 66 LUIGI HUN GFS Motorsport Egyesület HUN Ford Fiesta 73 Tamás KÁRAI HUN Kárai Motorsport Sportegyesület HUN Audi S1 77 René MÜNNICH DEU ALL-INKL.COM Muennich Motorsport DEU SEAT Ibiza 84 Hervé KNAPICK FRA Hervé Knapick FRA Citroën DS3 87 Jean Baptiste DUBOURG FRA Jean Baptiste Dubourg FRA Peugeot 208 88 Marcin GAGACKI POL Oponeo POL Ford Fiesta 91 Enzo IDE BEL EKS SWE Audi S1 92 Anton MARKLUND SWE SET Promotion FIN Hyundai i20 95 Yury BELEVSKIY CHE Volland Racing KFT HUN Audi A1 The Entry List for round 1 of the Euro RX1 Championship