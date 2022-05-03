Test driver Ken Schrader to run SRX at I-55

Ken Schrader is no stranger to the Superstar Racing Experience. Even before its inaugural season in 2021, he tested the spec series’ vehicle on various occasions; last month, Schrader tested an SRX car alongside Jeff Fultz at Five Flags Speedway to prepare for the season opener at the Florida short track on 18 June.

On 16 July, he will finally get a chance to race one at I-55 Raceway. The series announced his entry as a guest driver on Tuesday.

“It’s super exciting for me to be working with Kenny again after knowing him for so long,” said series CEO Don Hawk. “He returns in 2022 as an SRX test driver, but more importantly a superstar driver in the race at I-55 Raceway. He belongs in there I can’t wait for this race.”

Schrader has a long background of racing on both dirt and pavement. From 1984 to 2013, he raced in the NASCAR Cup Series, winning four races for Hendrick Motorsports during the legendary organisation’s early years. He is one of thirty-nine drivers with victories in all three national series (Cup, Xfinity, Truck).

Now mainly a grassroots racer, he dabbles in a variety of disciplines across the United States. From 2013 to 2017, he entered the Truck Series’ dirt race at Eldora Speedway, winning the pole for the inaugural race and scoring a best finish of fourth in 2014. His dirt specialist background is currently used for ARCA Menards Series competition, and he is a three-time series winner at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.

A one-third-mile dirt track located in Pevely, Missouri, I-55 Raceway has been co-owned by Schrader and Ray Marler since 2003. The track is officially called Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, and FAP is a longtime sponsor of Schrader.

I-55 is one of two dirt tracks on the SRX schedule along with Sharon Speedway in Ohio (scheduled for 23 July). Dave Blaney, who raced with Schrader in NASCAR and on dirt, is entered for the SRX race alongside his son and current Cup driver Ryan.