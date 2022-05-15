Turkington bounces back with brilliant Brands Hatch Indy Race Three win

Colin Turkington started the weekend on pole alongside Jake Hill but it took until Race Three for this to gleam a one-two for Team BMW with the four-time champion adding his first win of the season to conclude the weekend of BTCC action at Brands Hatch Indy.

It was Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 Trade Price Cars.com driver Tom Chilton who took reverse grid pole but his luck went from bad to worse as he survived an early safety car period after Jason Plato went off at Druids but tumbled down the order eventually pitting with a problem and ending the day in the gravel.

Turkington began this slide by firing past Chilton on Lap Eight and Hill soon followed his teammate. Bobby Thompson who in many ways was the story of the race fired his Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero CUPRA into third place and took his maiden BTCC podium.

While another safety car for Chilton aimed to derail Turkington’s momentum, all it did was decrease the gap slightly with Hill unable to mount a charge potentially thinking of banking points after his spin earlier in the day.

Tom Ingram leaves Brands Hatch still in the lead in the championship finishing fourth, while Rory Butcher and Ash Sutton came home in fifth and sixth ahead of rookie, George Gamble who despite losing out to the experienced duo earlier in the race continues his brilliant start to BTCC life.

Eighth went the way of Josh Cook following his double win with Dan Lloyd and Dan Cammish finalising the top ten as the action heads to Thruxton in two weeks time.

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race 3 – Brands Hatch Indy

1. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW 27 laps

2. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +1.181s

3. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +5.198s

4. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +5.808s

5. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +6.186s

6. Ash SUTTON (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +6.488s

7. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +7.031s

8. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +8.256s

9. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +9.062s

10. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +9.543s

11. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +11.783s

12. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +12.012s

13. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +12.276s

14. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +12.336s

15. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +14.014s

16. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +14.777s

17. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +15.000s

18. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +15.927s

19. Jack BUTEL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +16.152s

20. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +17.075s

21. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +17.940s

22. Dan ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +18.645s

23. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +21.977s

24. Nic HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +25.229s

25. Will POWELL (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +1 lap

26. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +12 laps

27. Rick PARFITT (GBR) Uptonsteel with Euro Car Parts Racing +14 laps

28. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +27 laps