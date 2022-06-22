Mahindra Racing to Showcase Gen3 Formula E car at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Mahindra Racing will show the Gen3 Formula E car at this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the first time the new era of car will be exposed to the public in a competitive nature.

Former FIA Formula 1 World Championship and ABB FIA Formula E World Championship driver Nick Heidfeld will be responsible for the outing, with the car sixty kilograms lighter than its predecessor and with more power as well, the M9Electro will be significantly faster than the current Gen2 car.

Add in the fact that it will be the most efficient racing car ever produced thanks to the power regenerated through braking, the expectations are high about its potential. The car will make its on-track race debut in season eight of the championship next year.

Mahindra also began the Gen2 era with a trip to Goodwood, and Dilbagh Gill, the Team Principal at the team, says it will be another proud moment for them as they represent Formula E and show the new car for the first time to the public.

“It’s a proud moment for us to take this car to Goodwood just a week after its first test,” said Gill. “This is testament to the hard work, determination and passion of the team to always push to achieve what others see as unachievable.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing the car make its debut at an iconic event such as Goodwood, representing the whole of Formula E as the series takes a step to its new era in 2023.”

Current Mahindra Racing driver Oliver Rowland tested the car earlier this week prior to its appearance at Goodwood, with the Briton sure it will generate some good racing when it takes to the racetrack.

“It was such a cool experience to be one of the first to drive the new Gen3 Formula E car,” said Rowland. “The acceleration is impressive, and it feels very quick overall.

“I’m sure there will be some good racing next season.”