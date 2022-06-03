Nitro RallycrossOff RoadRallycross

McConnell competes at DRR x Team Frazz for the 2022 NRX Season

By
1 Mins read
Share
Fraser McConnell at Pheonix NRX
Credit: Kieran Forrest

Fraser McConnell will put on a solo run for himself in the coming 2022 championship as he seeks to compete in the top class this season. The Jamaican was previously competed in the 2021 championship finishing ninth overall in the season.

“Frazz” as they call him has seen some of the best action in recent years coming from being an ARX2 champion in 2019 to some highly contested battles in RallyXNordic where he could be seen beating the likes of drivers like Johan Kristofferson

McConnell has competed in everything from the RX Lites class dominating the 2019 ARX2 Championship, all the way up to the late supercar Ford Fiesta Mk 5 for which he drove in Nitro Rallycross’ inaugural season.

McConnell will be aided a bit by his competitors at RX Cartel as they too have partnered with DRR and JC Raceteknik in collaboration for the 2022 season. Additionally, Frazz will be competing in the supercar class for the European rounds exclusively, with no word on what the vehicle of choice will be yet.

It shouldn’t come as a tough challenge when he faces off with his competition at Lydden Hill later this month when the season kicks off on 18/19 June 2022.

Share
22 posts

About author
Hello, I’m Kieran the Nitro Rallycross contributor. I’ve been writing and doing photography for a few years. My favorite motorsport discipline is Rallycross and I’ve been following the sport for 5 years.
Articles
Related posts
Off Road

PREVIEW: 2022 SCORE World Desert Championship – Baja 500

By
5 Mins read
The 54th annual Baja 500 is shaping up to be a very hot, 463-mile loop from Ensenada and back for the 248 entries.
Nitro Rallycross

Kris Meeke to share XITE Nitro RX ride with Button

By
1 Mins read
Due to scheduling clashes, Jenson Button’s XITE Energy Racing Nitro Rallycross slot will be filled by World Rally Championship veteran Kris Meeke.
Off Road

Paul Weel, Toby Price team up for BITD, Baja Trophy Truck campaign

By
2 Mins read
Toby Price and Paul Weel, who have raced together in the desert and Stadium Super Trucks, have formed Team Australia to race a Trophy Truck in the Vegas to Reno and the Baja 400 and 1000.