McConnell competes at DRR x Team Frazz for the 2022 NRX Season

Fraser McConnell will put on a solo run for himself in the coming 2022 championship as he seeks to compete in the top class this season. The Jamaican was previously competed in the 2021 championship finishing ninth overall in the season.

“Frazz” as they call him has seen some of the best action in recent years coming from being an ARX2 champion in 2019 to some highly contested battles in RallyXNordic where he could be seen beating the likes of drivers like Johan Kristofferson.

McConnell has competed in everything from the RX Lites class dominating the 2019 ARX2 Championship, all the way up to the late supercar Ford Fiesta Mk 5 for which he drove in Nitro Rallycross’ inaugural season.

McConnell will be aided a bit by his competitors at RX Cartel as they too have partnered with DRR and JC Raceteknik in collaboration for the 2022 season. Additionally, Frazz will be competing in the supercar class for the European rounds exclusively, with no word on what the vehicle of choice will be yet.

It shouldn’t come as a tough challenge when he faces off with his competition at Lydden Hill later this month when the season kicks off on 18/19 June 2022.