Nitro Rallycross Heads to Strangnas for Swedish Round

Nitro Rallycross has announced that its second round will be held at Strangnas Motorstadion in Sweden for the upcoming season.

The announcement may come as a surprise as fans typically can expect the event to be at Holjes Motorstadion but the fans can expect an action-packed weekend no matter the venue.

The event will of course feature Scandinavian stars like Robin Larsson, Andreas Bakkerud, and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky with more drivers to be announced before the date. The weekend will also feature all three classes of racing as Group E, Supercars, and NRX NEXT. Additionally, a special Crosscar feature will be held over the weekend as well.

Series creator Travis Pastrana said, “We are so excited to bring Nitro Rallycross to Sweden. The fans are super passionate about motorsport and it is home to some of the rallycross’ biggest names. Touring the world with Nitro Circus, the crew always looked forward to the energy the Swedish fans brought to the arena. I’m not sure there is a better fit for the high-adrenaline thrills and door-to-door racing of Nitro Rallycross.”

Tickets have gone on sale for the event and racing can be expected to start on 30/31 July 2022.