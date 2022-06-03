ProTech Monte-Carlo and Alfa Romeo Join Forces for Remainder of 2022

For the remainder of the current Formula 1 season, the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN and ProTech Monte-Carlo will partner up in a technical partnership. The collaboration will see the pair work on the latest technology developed by the car care and aesthetic specialist.

Since 1989, ProTech Monte-Carlo have developed precision aesthetic solutions to renovate, embellish and protect cars. The announcement which was made on 24 May 2022, explained how the pair are working towards maximising the C42′ performance through innovative methods.

The Monegasque company which is well known for the reliability they bring to motorsport teams, has established a new functional treatment which will limit the impact of external aggressions. This new innovation will help reduce brake dust, as well as reduce the chances of the paintwork collecting scratches and dents.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN is excited to see the improvements that can be made to their bodywork with the help of ProTech Monte-Carlo.

“Our sport is one in which every detail is pushed to the limit to provide ultimate performance, and ProTech Monte-Carlo is going to help us apply this philosophy to our bodywork. Their existing solutions are already the industry gold standard, and we are looking forward to working with them to develop even more advanced products that will help us, and all ProTech Monte-Carlo customers, in our pursuit of performance.”

Pascal Mouchet, CEO of ProTech Monte-Carlo explained how Formula 1 is a great match for the company, who are always “pushing the limits” of what they can do.

“Pushing the limits is what we do at ProTech Monte-Carlo. Formula 1 is an extreme discipline that requires unquestionable performance, and a technology that proves its performance in this discipline will work in all situations of use. We are very excited to join the world of F1 by partnering with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN. This agreement is a source of pride for the company, the people who work there and our partners.”