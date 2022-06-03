Formula 1

ProTech Monte-Carlo and Alfa Romeo Join Forces for Remainder of 2022

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Xavi Bonilla / DPPI

For the remainder of the current Formula 1 season, the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN and ProTech Monte-Carlo will partner up in a technical partnership. The collaboration will see the pair work on the latest technology developed by the car care and aesthetic specialist.

Since 1989, ProTech Monte-Carlo have developed precision aesthetic solutions to renovate, embellish and protect cars. The announcement which was made on 24 May 2022, explained how the pair are working towards maximising the C42′ performance through innovative methods.

The Monegasque company which is well known for the reliability they bring to motorsport teams, has established a new functional treatment which will limit the impact of external aggressions. This new innovation will help reduce brake dust, as well as reduce the chances of the paintwork collecting scratches and dents.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal of Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN is excited to see the improvements that can be made to their bodywork with the help of ProTech Monte-Carlo.

“Our sport is one in which every detail is pushed to the limit to provide ultimate performance, and ProTech Monte-Carlo is going to help us apply this philosophy to our bodywork. Their existing solutions are already the industry gold standard, and we are looking forward to working with them to develop even more advanced products that will help us, and all ProTech Monte-Carlo customers, in our pursuit of performance.”

Pascal Mouchet, CEO of ProTech Monte-Carlo explained how Formula 1 is a great match for the company, who are always “pushing the limits” of what they can do.

“Pushing the limits is what we do at ProTech Monte-Carlo. Formula 1 is an extreme discipline that requires unquestionable performance, and a technology that proves its performance in this discipline will work in all situations of use. We are very excited to join the world of F1 by partnering with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN. This agreement is a source of pride for the company, the people who work there and our partners.” 

Credit: Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN
Share
604 posts

About author
Aspiring motorsport presenter/commentator with a passion for writing.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

EOS Join Sauber Technologies in Three-Year Manufacturing Technology Partnership

By
1 Mins read
Sauber Technologies will get to use EOS’ P 500 3D-printer as part of a brand new three-year partnership.
Formula 1

‘Mansell Mania’ Set to Arrive at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

By
1 Mins read
Nigel Mansell will be celebrated in the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, thirty years after winning the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship.
Formula 1

“Strategy was dictated by who reacted best to changing circumstances” - Mario Isola

By
1 Mins read
All five compounds of Pirelli’s tyre range were used during Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix, with drivers having difficult calls to make to when they needed to switch tyres and which tyre to use.