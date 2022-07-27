APP enters NASCAR as Hezeberg, Kvyat engine supplier

The upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will see a Dutch alliance as APP Racing Engines provides engines for the #26 Toyota Camry of Team Hezeberg, driven by NASCAR newcomer and ex-Formula One driver Daniil Kvyat.

“After months of testing and development we are proud to announce that a Dutch engine build will participate in the highest level of racing in the United States of America,” reads an APP social media post on Wednesday. “The nr. 26 Toyota Camry will make its debut this weekend with Daniil Kvyat at Indianapolis.

“The Toyota engine is developed with an engineering group of several experienced persons and companies.”

Headquartered in Weesp, APP is primarily a Chevrolet LS engine builder whose products have seen success in GT racing with three FIA GT3 European and ADAC GT Masters championships each. The Chevrolet engines are typically utilised by Corvettes fielded by Callaway Competition, with the most recent title being the 2017 ADAC GT Masters delivered by Jules Gounon. APP’s Chevrolet division also supports off-road efforts like Tim and Tom Coronel‘s Dakar Rally team where the LS motors are used in Century Racing‘s vehicles.

Other disciplines that APP has a presence include autocross, historic motorsport, and even powerboat racing. APP also maintains BMW, Ford, and Porsche arms, with Porsche being their first focus upon their founding in 1993. After enjoying sucess in the Ferrari Porsche Challenge with David Hart, who won eight races in APP’s maiden campaign in 1998, the company began expanding to include other manufacturers.

Credit: APP Racing Engines

In 2017, APP expanded into the United States by supporting Callaway’s Pirelli World Challenge (now GT World Challenge America) outfit.

Race Engines Plus and Norbert Kreyer are among the parties assisting in APP’s NASCAR project. Led by Joey Arrington, Race Engines Plus previously supplied engines for MBM Motorsports‘ Cup programme and defunct top series operations BK Racing and Premium Motorsports. Kreyer was the engineering manager for Toyota’s Formula One team in the early 2000s.

Team Hezeberg is the first Dutch-led Cup team, owned by Toine Hezemans and Ernst Berg. Hezemans’ son Loris drives the #27 on a part-time basis, running the road courses after F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve débuted the car at the Daytona 500. Unlike the #26, the #27 is a Ford Mustang with motors from Roush Yates Engines.