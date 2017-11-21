Callaway Competition set for double Corvette C7 GT3-R entry for 2018 PWC season

Callaway Competition have announced that they will be taking part in a full Pirelli World Challenge campaign in 2018, with a pair of GT3-spec homologated Corvette C7 GT3-Rs, having taken the ADAC GT Masters title earlier this year in one of the cars.

“Joining the Pirelli World Challenge has been a long term objective for Callaway Competition,” said Reeves Callaway. “Now the field is a roll-call of the most capable sports cars from every country. To do well here, you must beat the best in the world. What better way to showcase our iconic American car?”

“For several years fans have asked when they would see the Callaway Corvette GT3 run in the Pirelli World Challenge,” said Greg Gill, President and CEO of Pirelli World Challenge. “The wait is over and we are very pleased to announce the arrival of the Callaway Corvette GT3 for the 2018 season.”

Callaway will run the two car squad as a factory-backed team for 2018 before moving to a customer racing support programme, and pulling the plug on the factory backed entry.

“For 2018, we will run a Callaway factory team to give us the best chance of continuing the championship record the Corvette has achieved in international competition,” said Callaway. “For 2019, we will not race against our customers, but provide high-quality support to them in the tradition of other manufacturer customer racing support programmes.”

US sportscar fans will get their first glimpse of the Callaway Competition USA Corvette C7 GT3-R at the Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis on December 7.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring the Corvette C7 GT3-R to competition on American soil,” concluded Callaway. “It is going to be a very competitive season, and we are looking forward to getting started.”