Jamie Chadwick takes Pole Position Ahead of her Home Race

W Series reigning champion Jamie Chadwick claims pole position at Silverstone ahead of round three of the 2022 W Series championship, having won all three races so far.

She pipped fellow Brit’s Abbi Pulling and Alice Powell to first position after they both put in strong timings during qualifying. Chadwick remained calm and again showed dominance in the session, setting a time of 1:56:758. She finished ahead of Emma Kimilainen, in the hopes to maintain her strong lead in the driver’s standings and the seventh win of her W Series career.

Chadwick was kept under pressure throughout from Finnish driver Kimilainen, with the two battling it out for the number one spot. It was Jenner Racing driver Chadwick who came out on top as Kimilainen finished +0.219s behind. Despite missing out on pole position, Kimilainen’s, second place qualifying position marks her best result of the 2022 season, placing herself between the British drivers in the field.

17-year-old Pulling put in an impressive performance, slotting herself into third place and on the second row, with a time of 1:57:531. Pulling had a strong finish at the Spanish circuit when she finished second, the best result in her W Seriels career so far. Behind Pulling sits the rest of the British field, with Alice Powell starting fifth, Abbie Eaton in eighth, Sarah Moore in ninth and Jessica Hawkins starting in tenth. Hawkins struggled during the session to maintain pace, following on from a disappointing Barcelona race which saw her place eleventh with her team, Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors.

Credits: W Series Media

Beitske Visser claimed fourth position as she edged Powell, who was pulled up for track limits during the Silverstone qualifying session.

Chadwick explained, “I kind of had to pull that lap out from somewhere. It’s a confidence circuit and I was always just a little bit under. Emma [Kimiläinen] put in a good lap and I really had to lay it on the line, and after I did that I found a bit of confidence in the car and it felt better.“

“I’m happy with that lap and now I have a bit more confidence going into tomorrow’s race. I know I’ve got a strong group of girls behind me so I will see what I can do. You can have a proper race here and I think it might be wet. What will be will be, but I’m just happy I got a bit of confidence in that session, and I can get my head down tomorrow.”

The third and British round of the 2022 W Series championship will take place at 13:25 PM local time, where the drivers will battle it out for 25 points around the Silverstone circuit.