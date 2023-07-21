Preview: FIA F2 Round 10 – Mogyoród, Hungary

Formula 2 is back in Mogyoród for its tenth round of the FIA Formula 2 championship. After Silverstone, the battle for the championship is even closer, with ART’s Theo Pourchaire just six points behind championship leader Fredrik Vesti of Prema.

The Story so far

With only four rounds to go, Fredrik Vesti still leads the championship battle, with Theo Pourchaire and Dams’ Ayumu Iwasa following him. The Dane had to retire from the Silverstone GP due to his contact with Dennis Hauger and Roman Stanek, whereas Pouchaire came in second, which put him closer in his chase for the championship. This race was where Victor Martins secured his maiden Formula 2 win with an amazing drive to nullify his 5-second penalty.

Oliver Bearman and Victor Martins have tied scores as the top rookies to fight for the championship; this could change as we step into Hungary as well as the position for the top spot in the championship.

What happened last year?

The Hungaroring has seen many memorable races throughout the years, including some unexpected and exhilarating events. The Hungarian Grand Prix is a prominent event on the Formula 1 calendar because of the hot and sometimes dry weather that makes it more difficult for teams and drivers to compete.

The 2022 race weekend saw Alpine Academy’s Jack Doohan top free practice and win the sprint race. Iwasa took the pole for the feature race, which was won by Pourchaire.

What to Expect?

Hungary could be a turning point in the championship battle with Vesti and Pourchaire separated only by six points. Bearman can also put his name in as the top rookie in the battle against Martins. Hungaroring is a circuit with limited overtaking opportunities.

This track is known for extreme tire degradation so it becomes crucial for the drivers to manage. It is predicted to rain on Friday and Saturday which would certainly add excitement to qualifying and the sprint race, but clear skies on Sunday is predicted just in time for the feature race.

Track Facts

Distance: 4.381 km (2.722 miles)

Total Turns: 14

DRS Zones: 2

Available Tyre Compounds: C3 (hard tyre), C4 (medium tyre) and C5 (soft tyre)

Lap Record: 1:29.257 by Artem Markelov in 2017 (Dallara GP2/11)

2022 Pole Position: 1:27.930 by Ayumu Iwasa (DAMS)

Weekend Schedule

Free Practice: Friday- 11:05 (Local)

Qualifying Session: Friday- 16:00 (Local)

Sprint Race: Saturday- 14:15 (Local)

Feature Race: Sunday- 10:05 (Local)