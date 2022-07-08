Leclerc maintains Silverstone pace to top F3 Practice in Austria

Arthur Leclerc is on a mission to close the gap to FIA Formula 3 Championship leader Victor Martins, and showed his intent at the earliest opportunity by going quickest in mixed conditions at the Red Bull Ring on Friday.

Having won the Feature Race at Silverstone and closed the gap to six points, he arrived in Austria in a strong position but had an ever-changing track surface to contend with in the Styrian mountains.

The heavens had opened early in the morning, but the track only got drier as the 45-minute session progressed.

Roman Stanek went quickest early on, before the returning Alexander Smolyar had a turn at the top, stepping back into the seat after Filip Ugran took the Russian’s place at Silverstone.

Leclerc and his Prema Racing team-mate Oliver Bearman pushed on once the field bolted slicks on, with Silverstone polesitter Zak O’Sullivan also showing strongly as the 30-car field dropped into the 1:29s.

O’Sullivan’s GB3 Championship sparring partner Reece Ushijima had a spin late on once the track was fully dry, with the Williams Racing Academy driver trading the top times with Leclerc.

Smolyar, Jonny Edgar, Isack Hadjar and Gregoire Saucy rounded out the top five as Leclerc held on to top the times ahead of Qualifying.

FIA Formula 3 Championship Red Bull Ring Free Practice Results: