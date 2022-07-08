Formula 3

Leclerc maintains Silverstone pace to top F3 Practice in Austria

By
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Arthur Leclerc is on a mission to close the gap to FIA Formula 3 Championship leader Victor Martins, and showed his intent at the earliest opportunity by going quickest in mixed conditions at the Red Bull Ring on Friday.

Having won the Feature Race at Silverstone and closed the gap to six points, he arrived in Austria in a strong position but had an ever-changing track surface to contend with in the Styrian mountains.

The heavens had opened early in the morning, but the track only got drier as the 45-minute session progressed.

Roman Stanek went quickest early on, before the returning Alexander Smolyar had a turn at the top, stepping back into the seat after Filip Ugran took the Russian’s place at Silverstone.

Leclerc and his Prema Racing team-mate Oliver Bearman pushed on once the field bolted slicks on, with Silverstone polesitter Zak O’Sullivan also showing strongly as the 30-car field dropped into the 1:29s.

O’Sullivan’s GB3 Championship sparring partner Reece Ushijima had a spin late on once the track was fully dry, with the Williams Racing Academy driver trading the top times with Leclerc.

Smolyar, Jonny Edgar, Isack Hadjar and Gregoire Saucy rounded out the top five as Leclerc held on to top the times ahead of Qualifying.

FIA Formula 3 Championship Red Bull Ring Free Practice Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTime/Gap
14Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing1:20.171
211Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport+0.113s
31Jonny EdgarGBRTrident+0.151s
418Isack HadjarFRAHitech GP+0.199s
58Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix+0.218s
62Roman StanekCZETrident+0.224s
76Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing+0.249s
87Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix+0.350s
929Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing+0.415s
1017Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech GP+0.424s
1110Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport+0.444s
1226Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin+0.480s
133Zane MaloneyBARTrident+0.600s
1430Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+0.647s
1522Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing+0.664s
1616Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System+0.741s
175Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing+0.747s
189Juan Manuel CorreaUSAART Grand Prix+0.770s
1912Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport+0.771s
2028Enzo TrulliITACarlin+0.786s
2123Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport+0.880s
2225William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport+0.991s
2327Brad BenavidesUSACarlin+1.105s
2421Hunter YeanyUSACampos Racing+1.237s
2515Zdenek ChovanecPORCharouz Racing System+1.270s
2620David VidalesSPACampos Racing+1.293s
2724Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport+1.597s
2814Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System+1.805s
2919Nazim AzmanMALHitech GP+1.848s
3031Reece UshijimaGBRVan Amersfoort Racing+9.418s
