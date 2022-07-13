NASCAR Xfinity Series

Nick Sanchez departs B.J. McLeod Motorsports

Credit: B.J. McLeod Motorsports

Nick Sanchez has left B.J. McLeod Motorsports for other avenues after running two races in his NASCAR Xfinity Series entry schedule for the team. He announced his departure on Wednesday as he has received a different chance to continue his career.

“At this time, I would like to announce that I will not be competing in my remaining scheduled Xfinity races with BJ McLeod Motorsports this season,” begins Sanchez’s statement. “I’d like to thank BJ & Jessica McLeod, along with the entire team, for the opportunity to compete with them. I’ve enjoyed working with each and every one of you.

“I’ve been presented an opportunity that both supports and aligns with my plan for growth and advancement. It is not something I can pass up on and can’t wait to share this news soon.”

A Drive for Diversity programme member due to his Cuban background, Sanchez débuted in the Xfinity Series at Phoenix in March, where he finished twenty-sixth in BJMM’s #5. He drove the #99 at Charlotte two months later and was classified twenty-eighth after an ignition failure.

Additional starts were scheduled at Pocono Raceway (23 July), Michigan International Speedway (6 August), Kansas Speedway (10 September), Bristol Motor Speedway (16 September), and Homestead-Miami Speedway (22 October).

Although no longer with BJMM and his Xfinity plans are uncertain, he still has a full-time ride in the ARCA Menards Series as he chases the championship with Rev Racing. He has battled with Rev team-mate Rajah Caruth for the points lead across the first half of the season and currently trails by just six points after nine races, scoring two wins at Talladega and Kansas and six top tens. Sanchez finished third in the 2021 standings with a victory in Kansas as he ran all but the two dirt races.

