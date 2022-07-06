Noah Gragson penalised after Road America crash

Noah Gragson has been the target of fan scrutiny for his on-track driving style and personality, which came to a head during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America when he intentionally turned Sage Karam while fighting for position and caused a thirteen-car accident. Although he was not immediately penalised for the action, NASCAR announced Wednesday that he had violated Sections 4.4.C and E of the rulebook concerning “member code of conduct”, resulting in a thirty-point deduction in both the driver’s and owner’s standings and a $35,000 fine.

“We understand today’s penalty,” reads a statement from JR Motorsports co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “Noah is a passionate racecar driver, and his actions occurred in the heat of the moment. Learning how and when to keep emotions in check is all part of the learning experience.”

On lap 25, shortly before the end of Stage #2, Gragson and Karam were fighting side-by-side before the former hooked to the right. The shot caused Gragson to ricochet and turn sideways while Karam hit the Sargento-sponsored bridge before partially sliding back onto the racing surface. As cars behind them attempted to weave through the wreck, Landon Cassill was turned and briefly went airbourne upon being impacted by Tyler Reddick, who in turn got hit by Brandon Brown and Andy Lally. Josh Bilicki notably garnered attention from Sargento when he avoided the wreck by driving through the grass and getting the cheese maker’s signage attached to the front of his car.

The wreck forced Brown to exit his car and sit along the wall to catch his breath while Myatt Snider attended to him. In the end, thirteen cars were involved with the eight mentioned, Jeremy Clements, Bayley Currey, Daniel Hemric, Brett Moffitt, and John Hunter Nemechek.

Despite being the catalyst for the pile-up, Gragson did not receive any on-track penalties from NASCAR and would finish eighth. The action attracted widespread condemnation from fans and those involved in the crash, with Karam’s boss Tommy Joe Martins saying he was “sure” Earnhardt Miller would be “embarrassed to even be associated with that.”

Credit: Noah Gragson

In NASCAR’s rulebook, Section 4.4.C concerns industry member conduct by saying, “Member actions that could result in a loss of 25-50 driver and Team Owner Points and/or $25,000-$50,000 fine and/or one Race suspension, indefinite suspension, or termination:

Physical confrontation with a NASCAR Official, media members, fans, etc.

Member-to-Member confrontation(s) with physical violence and other violent manifestations such as significant threat(s) and/or abuse and/or endangerment.

Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race or championship.

Intentionally wrecking another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.

Any actions deemed to compromise the safety of an Event or otherwise pose a dangerous risk to the safety of Competitors, Officials, spectators, or others.

Likewise, Section 4.4.E proclaims “[m]ember actions that could result in a fine and/or indefinite suspension, or termination: Actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.”

While the deduction drops Gragson’s points total from 595 to 565, he remains fourth in points as fifth-placed and team-mate Josh Berry has 560.

In response to the fine, Gragson sardonically posted on Snapchat about selling trading cards, skateboard decks, and his 2020 Bristol win trophy and sword to pay it off.