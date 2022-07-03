NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ty Gibbs beats Kyle Larson for Henry 180 win

By
2 Mins read
Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Ty Gibbs might be the grandson of Joe Gibbs and drive some of the best equipment available in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but the eighteen-year-old definitely knows how to make the most of what he has. Although reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson dominated Saturday’s Henry 180 at Road America, Gibbs passed him on the final lap en route to his eighth career win and fourth on a road course.

Larson, driving for his Cup team Hendrick Motorsports in its first Xfinity programme since 2009, won the pole and looked virtually unstoppable as he led all but fifteen laps and won the first two stages. Gibbs qualified second and spent much of Saturday chasing Larson before finding an opportunity as the last lap commenced. After staying on his rear bumper through the first corner, made his move on the inside before switching to defence.

The young prospect kept the Cup star off him for the rest of the circuit and his series-leading fourth win of 2022.

“I had a fun time racing with Kyle,” said Gibbs. “I thought it was going to get a little rough there, but he’s such a great competitor and a great person. We played golf the other day—I want to tell him thanks for the golf lessons, I still suck. This is awesome. I can’t believe it. It’s wonderful.

“[…] It’s cool to be here, cool to race the Cup Series guys. Hopefully, that says something.”

The finish developed due to overtime that sprung up after another Cup driver Cole Custer suffered a massive wreck after his brake rotor blew up.

However, easily the biggest crash of the day—if not headline—came on lap 14 when Noah Gragson‘s scuffle with Sage Karam saw the former hook right into his opponent, triggering a massive pile-up that collected eleven other drivers. Brandon Brown suffered an especially hard hit that forced him to sit along the wall while fellow driver Myatt Snider oversaw him until safety crews arrived.

Gragson, whose aggressive driving style has frequently attracted scrutiny, was lambasted for his action but did not receive penalty or discipline from NASCAR besides a warning. Karam’s employer Tommy Joe Martins accused Gragson of triggering the wreck intentionally and told JR Motorsports owners Kelley Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Twitter“I’m sure you’re embarrassed to even be associated with that. Hard racing and bumping a guy back I get but that kind of stuff can hurt someone. It’s too much.”

“I’m not embarrassed,” responded Kelley Earnhardt“I understand you are upset rightfully so. Our team will sort out what we need to with Noah and move on.  The highs and lows are all part of what we do.”

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1254Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota48Running
2117Kyle Larson*Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet48Running
3168Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet48Running
41021Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet48Running
51419Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs RacingToyota48Running
63816A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet48Running
7398Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord48Running
879Noah GragsonJR MotorsportsChevrolet48Running
91151Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet48Running
102739Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord48Running
112191Preston PardusDGM RacingChevrolet48Running
12157Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet48Running
131344Josh Bilicki*Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet48Running
142308Andy LallySS-Green Light RacingFord48Running
151836Alex LabbéDGM RacingChevrolet48Running
16304Bayley CurreyJD MotorsportsChevrolet48Running
173178Josh WilliamsB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet48Running
183526John Hunter Nemechek*Sam Hunt RacingToyota48Running
193338Patrick GallagherRSS RacingFord48Running
2051Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet48Running
213427Jeb BurtonOur MotorsportsChevrolet48Running
222434Jesse IwujiJesse Iwuji MotorsportsChevrolet48Running
231923Anthony AlfredoOur MotorsportsChevrolet47Running
24818Sammy SmithJoe Gibbs RacingToyota45Engine
25407Cole Custer*SS-Green Light RacingFord43Accident
262588Miguel PaludoJR MotorsportsChevrolet39Accident
2762Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RacingChevrolet37Engine
282935Chris DysonEmerling-Gase MotorsportsChevrolet33Accident
292211Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet27Accident
30948Tyler Reddick*Big Machine Racing TeamChevrolet25Accident
311245Sage KaramAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet24Accident
322010Landon CassillKaulig RacingChevrolet24Accident
333231Myatt SniderJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet24Accident
343668Brandon BrownBrandonbilt MotorsportsChevrolet24Accident
351702Brett MoffittOur MotorsportsChevrolet24Accident
36375Joe Graf Jr.B.J. McLeod MotorsportsFord17Brakes
37266Ty Dillon*JD MotorsportsChevrolet13Header
382813Will RodgersMBM MotorsportsToyota9Suspension
DNQ66J.J. YeleyMBM MotorsportsToyota
DNQ92Dexter BeanDGM RacingChevrolet
DNQ47Ryan VargasMike Harmon RacingChevrolet
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
