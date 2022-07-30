PREVIEW: Nitro Rallycross Strangnas

The race of rallycross champions begins this weekend as Nitro Rallycross holds its second round at Strangnas Motorstadion in Sweden. This weekend features another star-studded roster as four-time World Rallycross Champion, Johan Kristoffersson joins the fold to compete in the FC1-X.

With a total of five series champions racing this weekend, it will make for the most interesting weekend yet for the European leg of the series. Former Euro RX Champions and RX Cartel drivers Robin Larsson and Andreas Bakkerud return this weekend to continue on the success they’ve had so far this season, albeit Larsson is still recovering from a neck injury sustained in the off time between rounds. Defending NRX Champion Travis Pastrana is also looking to make up some ground this round after having an unlucky run last time out with his teammate Conner Martell. Kris Meeke will be looking for revenge as he and Oli Bennet take to the track to regain some ground in the championship.

Niclas Gronholm also returns after having a stellar weekend his first time out in the car at Lydden Hill, managing to make his way into the final never having driven the FC1-X. The biggest name of the weekend by far has to be Johan Kristoffersson, four-time World Rallycross Champion and winningest driver in WRX history. The swede will aim to compete with the best of the best again in an all-new car as he joins the Group E field in the FC1-X.

The rest of the field remains the same from round one as Fraser McConnell, Kris Meeke, Ole Christian Veiby, and more return for round two to round out the field. Supercars, NRX NEXT, and Crosscars also return as support series. New faces join the field with Per Eklund and Martin Enlund competing this weekend, Enlund returning after competing last season in NRX NEXT.

The action is set to begin this weekend 30-31 July and can be streamed via Peacock.