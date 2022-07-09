Formula 1

Sainz leads Leclerc and Verstappen in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix

Credit: Scuderia Ferrari Press Office

Carlos Sainz topped the second practice session at the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. Charlse Leclerc finished in second position, just 0.05 seconds slower than his team-mate.

Max Verstappen finished in third position and will start the sprint race in the afternoon in pole position.

The second sprint race of the season will decide the starting grid for the race on Sunday. The race on Saturday afternoon has also acquired more importance this season because the winner gets eight points and slides down to the eighth-placed finisher getting one point.

Sergio Pérez has been penalized after qualification for exceeding track limits and has been dropped to thirteenth place on the grid for the sprint race.

The second free practice session at the Red Bull Ring started with air temperatures at 20 degrees C and track temperatures at 33 degrees C.

The Pirelli tyre choice at this race is the white-striped hard compound tyres (C3), yellow-striped medium compound tyres (C4), and red-striped soft compound tyres (C5), the softest range of compounds in the Pirelli tyre range.

Lewis Hamilton sat in the garage until only thirteen minutes were left in the session as his W13 was being built on a new chassis after the heavy crash in qualification on Friday.

Kevin Magnussen set the initial pace with a lap time of 1m11.479s. Verstappen slotted into the top of the time charts with a lap time of 1m09.067s. Sainz and Leclerc were in second and third positions.

With fifteen minutes of the session gone, George Russell ventured out on his repaired W13 on the soft compound tyres and went sixth fastest. Russell then improved to third position.

Both Alpine F1 drivers, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, finally ventured out on the soft compound tyres and slotted into fourth and sixth positions.

With twenty-five minutes to go, Leclerc went fastest with a lap time of 1m08.660s on the soft compound tyres. Then team-mate Sainz went ahead of Leclerc with a lap time of 1m08.610s, just 0.05s faster than Leclerc.

With thirteen minutes to go, Hamilton came out on the soft compound tyres and slotted into ninth position. The Briton goes into the sprint race with very limited running.

The session ended with Sainz on top ahead of Leclerc. Verstappen was in third position ahead of Alonso and Ocon.

Pérez was in sixth position ahead of Russell, Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton and Lando Norris to round off the top ten positions.

The sprint race will give drivers like Hamilton and Pérez a chance to improve their positions for the race on Sunday.

2022 Austrian Grand Prix Second Practice (FP2) Results:

PosNoDriverNat.TeamTimeGapLaps
155Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1:08.61040
216Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1:08.660+0.050s43
31Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1:08.778+0.168s32
414Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1:08.832+0.222s21
531Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1:08.848+0.238s24
611Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1:09.179+0.569s36
763George RussellGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:09.240+0.630s33
877Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo Racing1:09.251+0.641s26
944Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team1:09.350+0.740s14
104Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1:09.519+0.909s38
1118Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team1:09.525+0.915s43
1210Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1:09.579+0.969s37
135Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team1:09.602+0.992s44
1424Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo Racing1:09.665+1.055s36
1547Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team1:09.700+1.090s32
1623Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1:09.740+1.130s34
173Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 Team1:09.852+1.242s34
1820Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1:09.960+1.350s34
1922Yuki TsunodaJAPScuderia AlphaTauri1:10.005+1.395s39
206Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1:10.261+1.651s36
