Formula 3

Smolyar takes pole for FIA F3 Feature Race in Hungary, Goethe on debut reverse-grid pole

By
Credit: Formula Motorsport Limited

Alexander Smolyar will start the FIA Formula 3 Championship‘s Feature Race at the Hungaroring from pole position, benefitting from a late red flag in Qualifying which prevented several drivers from improving.

The session ended with a three-minute sprint after the stoppage, but no-one was able to better the MP Motorsport driver’s effort, with Zane Maloney continuing his strong pace from Free Practice and Oliver Bearman showing his hand to go P3.

Jonny Edgar was the first to set a representative time, but his Trident team-mate Maloney and Caio Collet soon improved to push the British driver down the order.

Oliver Goethe was one of several drivers to lose times to track limit violations throughout the session, in this case at Turn 4. That tour would have been good enough for P6 but he stayed P10 after it was chalked off.

Arthur Leclerc went quickest with a 1:32.912, just ahead of Jak Crawford, fastest in Practice, and just behind Bearman who later improved.

Smolyar went just under a tenth quicker to go onto provisional pole, before Zak O’Sullivan stopped on track to bring out the red flag.

Crawford was warming up for a fast lap at the end of the session, holding up the other two Prema Racing cars who subsequently couldn’t get a lap in.

Smolyar will start the Feature Race from pole, ahead of Bearman, Leclerc and Gregoire Saucy.

Kush Maini lines up sixth, ahead of Crawford, Victor Martins, Collet and Isack Hadjar.

FIA Formula 3 Hungaroring Qualifying Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTime/Gap
111Alexander SmolyarFIAMP Motorsport1:32.740
23Zane MaloneyBARTrident+0.126s
36Oliver BearmanGBRPrema Racing+0.132s
44Arthur LeclercMONPrema Racing+0.172s
58Gregoire SaucySUIART Grand Prix+0.201s
612Kush MainiINDMP Motorsport+0.204s
75Jak CrawfordUSAPrema Racing+0.269s
87Victor MartinsFRAART Grand Prix+0.300s
910Caio ColletBRAMP Motorsport+0.314s
1018Isack HadjarFRAHitech GP+0.335s
1129Franco ColapintoARGVan Amersfoort Racing+0.346s
1221Oliver GoetheDENCampos Racing+0.366s
1322Josep Maria MartiSPACampos Racing+0.384s
142Roman StanekCZETrident+0.453s
151Jonny EdgarGBRTrident+0.464s
1620David VidalesSPACampos Racing+0.477s
1730Rafael VillagomezMEXVan Amersfoort Racing+0.531s
189Juan Manuel CorreaUSAART Grand Prix+0.674s
1931Reece UshijimaGBRVan Amersfoort Racing+0.776s
2025William AlataloFINJenzer Motorsport+0.970s
2117Kaylen FrederickUSAHitech GP+1.008s
2226Zak O’SullivanGBRCarlin+1.019s
2323Ido CohenISRJenzer Motorsport+1.023s
2415Christian MansellAUSCharouz Racing System+1.301s
2527Brad BenavidesUSACarlin+1.375s
2616Francesco PizziITACharouz Racing System+1.466s
2719Nazim AzmanMALHitech GP+1.489s
2828Enzo TrulliITACarlin+1.651s
2914Laszlo TothHUNCharouz Racing System+2.221s
3024Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport+2.940s
Stickler for track limits, covering the GB3 Championship and the FIA Formula 3 Championship. Twitter: @MCallanderMedia
