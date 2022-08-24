ABT Sportsline confirm “dream” line-up of Robin Frijns and Nico Mueller for Formula E return

ABT Sportsline have announced an exciting driver line-up for their returning campaign in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, with Robin Frijns and Nico Mueller hoping to take the team to great things.

The duo both know ABT incredibly well, having raced as team-mates in DTM with the top side. Mueller raced with ABT in the DTM as recently in 2021 and does have Formula E experience. The Swiss driver drove for Dragon/Penske Autosport in Seasons Six and Seven, whereas Frijns has spent a number of years in the series.

Frijns joins ABT after leaving Envision Racing, the Dutchman has previously raced for Andretti in the all-electric series, which he’s claimed two victories in.

The Dutch driver is expecting a “great atmosphere” in the team, as he prepares himself for Gen3.

“I know the ABT team and Nico from the DTM, where we had a great atmosphere in the team and were very successful,” said the three-time DTM race winner. “That’s exactly how we want to continue in Formula E.”

“Of course, it is a big step for all of us and we will have to learn a lot and quickly but I have full confidence in the ABT team, which has caused a stir in every racing series in its history. It’s great to be a part of it again.”

Mueller is equally excited, with the Swiss driver believing he has unfinished business in Formula E.

“After our great years together in the DTM, I’m really looking forward to this new chapter with ABT and to my return to Formula E,” said the Swiss driver.

“I’m also racing together with Robin, with whom I simply had a great time on and off the track – I think there are some good ingredients coming together that will put us in a good position for this new challenge. Personally, I still have a score to settle with Formula E after my difficult year and a half anyway, and I’m happy to have the chance to settle it together with this team.”

The team believe they have the “absolute dream” combination for their return to the sport, which will come with the help of Mahindra Racing. ABT are to become a Mahindra customer team, and use the Anglo-Indian side’s Gen3 powertrains.

“Robin and Nico were our absolute dream team right from the start, because they have everything we need for our Formula E comeback: speed, experience and the right spirit,” says Hans-Juergen Abt, Managing Partner of ABT. “If we want to hold our own against the big factory teams in the new season, we need a small and powerful team. And that’s where Robin and Nico fit in perfectly.”

“We know from our years together in the DTM that they are fast, true team players and share ABT’s passion,” adds ABT CEO Thomas Biermaier. “The fact that they both chose us, despite other tempting offers, shows how important the ABT family is to them and makes us a bit proud.”