Bakkerud Snags win at Strangnas with another DRR Sweep

Andreas Bakkerud succeeded in getting the gold with a win at Nitro Rallycross Strangnas after beating out teammate Robin Larsson and Johan Kristoffersson.

Bakkerud started second on the grid next to Oliver Eriksson getting the better run into turn one taking the lead from there. Robin Larsson would slot into second place after Eriksson suffered an issue retiring him from the race on lap 1. Meanwhile, from behind Johan Kristoffersson bolted to third with a move around the outside surpassing most of the field as he started from the back of the grid.

From then on the RX Cartel teammates battled times as they each went quicker in different sectors making the occasional rear bumper tap. A good joker strategy from Larsson almost took the lead from Bakkerud but the swede would later make a mistake costing him the time and positioning to make a move. Kristoffersson would keep his position at third to round out the podium.

In the Supercar class, Fraser McConnell took home the event win and Euro NRX Championship win. The Jamaican driver was able to top Yuri Belevsky to win the European leg of the championship. Other drivers like Pat O’Donovan and Per Eklund had issues between mechanical faults or false starts that prevented their weekends from being prosperous.

Tommi Hallman would win in the NRX NEXT support class after Mattis Jansson lost the lead on the last lap after going just a bit wide and spinning a corner later. Casper Jansson would slot in his place to take second while George Megennis would bring up the rear in third.

Down in crosscars Sebastian Enholm took home the gold in the smallest support series. Jimmie Osterberg and Pasi Penttinen would round out the podium for the series’ last appearance before NRX heads to the US.

With the two wins under their belt, RX Cartel heads to ERX with the Championship lead in Group E. The series returns in two months’ time with its first US event in Minneapolis at ERX Motor Park.