BTCC

Cammish cruises to lights-to-flag victory in Thruxton opener

By
Dan Cammish - NAPA Racing UK - Photo - Jakob Ebrey Photography

After a brilliant pole position on Saturday, Dan Cammish sealed his ninth victory in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) and his first of the 2022 season cruising lights-to-flag to begin Sunday’s proceedings at Thruxton.

This after a frenetic opening lap which saw contact between the chasing pack of Jake Hill, Ash Sutton and Josh Cook into the first chicane which saw the trio sliding around the track and in the end all three unscathed initially until the latter tangled with his best friend Sutton to send him tumbling down the order and potentially end his title charge.

Everywhere there were incidents on this following lap with Tom Chilton‘s Hyundai going across the grass at a very high speed, whilst contact at the first corner between Ricky Collard and Michael Crees was another incident on the opening lap.

This incident between Sutton and Cook though allowed Gordon Shedden up from fifth to sneak past the former into second, while despite some late pressure with Cammish’s gap dropped, the podium settled.

Further down, Power Maxed Racing ace Ash Hand sealed a career best fifth place ahead of Rory Butcher, Dan Rowbottom and Michael Crees with title contenders Tom Ingram and Colin Turkington finalising the top ten to keep adding points.

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race One – Thruxton 

1.         Dan CAMMISH (GBR) Napa Racing UK 16 laps 
2.         Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +1.050s 
3.         Ash SUTTON (GBR) Napa Racing UK +1.684s 
4.         Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +5.136s 
5.         Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +10.109s 
6.         Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +13.243s 
7.         Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +13.915s 
8.         Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +14.240s 
9.         Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +16.047s 
10.       Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +16.650s 
11.       Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +18.976s 
12.       Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +19.292s 
13.       Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +19.685s 
14.       Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +20.331s 
15.       Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +21.643s 
16.       Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +28.871s 
17.       Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +29.006s 
18.       Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +33.268s 
19.       Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +35.742s 
20.       Jack BUTEL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +35.861s 
21.       Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +36.000s 
22.       Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +36.460s 
23.       Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +37.061s 
24.       Tom OLIPHANT (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +42.263s 
25.       Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +44.279s 
26.       Nicolas HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +48.598s 
27.       Rick PARFITT (GBR) Uptonsteel with Euro Car Parts Racing +49.027s 
28.       Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com + 1 lap 
29.       George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport + 12 laps 

244 posts

About author
Head British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) writer for The Checkered Flag - passionate about Motorsport from a young age, also writes predominately about Darts, Tennis and Basketball for other publications full time.
Articles
