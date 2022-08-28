Cammish cruises to lights-to-flag victory in Thruxton opener

After a brilliant pole position on Saturday, Dan Cammish sealed his ninth victory in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) and his first of the 2022 season cruising lights-to-flag to begin Sunday’s proceedings at Thruxton.

This after a frenetic opening lap which saw contact between the chasing pack of Jake Hill, Ash Sutton and Josh Cook into the first chicane which saw the trio sliding around the track and in the end all three unscathed initially until the latter tangled with his best friend Sutton to send him tumbling down the order and potentially end his title charge.

Everywhere there were incidents on this following lap with Tom Chilton‘s Hyundai going across the grass at a very high speed, whilst contact at the first corner between Ricky Collard and Michael Crees was another incident on the opening lap.

This incident between Sutton and Cook though allowed Gordon Shedden up from fifth to sneak past the former into second, while despite some late pressure with Cammish’s gap dropped, the podium settled.

Further down, Power Maxed Racing ace Ash Hand sealed a career best fifth place ahead of Rory Butcher, Dan Rowbottom and Michael Crees with title contenders Tom Ingram and Colin Turkington finalising the top ten to keep adding points.

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race One – Thruxton

1. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) Napa Racing UK 16 laps

2. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +1.050s

3. Ash SUTTON (GBR) Napa Racing UK +1.684s

4. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +5.136s

5. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +10.109s

6. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +13.243s

7. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +13.915s

8. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +14.240s

9. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +16.047s

10. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +16.650s

11. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +18.976s

12. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +19.292s

13. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +19.685s

14. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +20.331s

15. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +21.643s

16. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +28.871s

17. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +29.006s

18. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +33.268s

19. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +35.742s

20. Jack BUTEL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +35.861s

21. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +36.000s

22. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +36.460s

23. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +37.061s

24. Tom OLIPHANT (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +42.263s

25. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +44.279s

26. Nicolas HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +48.598s

27. Rick PARFITT (GBR) Uptonsteel with Euro Car Parts Racing +49.027s

28. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com + 1 lap

29. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport + 12 laps