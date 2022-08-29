Dawson Cram to make 2022 NASCAR debut at Darlington Xfinity

After mainly focusing on working at Niece Motorsports, Dawson Cram will finally get a chance to race in 2022 as he enters this Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race in the #35 for Emerling-Gase Motorsports; it will be his second career start in the series. He will also race at Kansas Speedway on 10 September. Both starts come with backing from BE WATER.

“We are thrilled to have Greene Concepts’ BE WATER artesian spring bottled water brand along with its Happy Mellow brand on our racecars during the upcoming 2022 Xfinity Series,” Cram stated in a press release. “As an athlete performing races at speeds near 200 mph, 300 miles in distance, and temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit, proper hydration is extremely important which BE WATER offers while Happy Mellow provides relaxation and minerals afterward. I believe wholeheartedly in the BE WATER brand’s focus on courage, strength, goodness, generosity, and patience along with Happy Mellow’s attention on health and wellness support.”

Cram raced for multiple smaller organisations in the Camping World Truck Series from 2017 to 2020 before establishing a family team. Cram Racing Enterprises contested a part-time slate in late 2020 and 2021, with Cram running thirteen races during the latter year and notching a best finish of seventeenth on the Daytona Road Course. In thirty career Truck starts, he has seven top twenties with a highest run of fourteenth at Michigan in 2020. The team went dormant in 2022 as he focused on working as a mechanic for Niece, and he has also been employed by Xfinity teams like JD Motorsports.

In 2021, he ran the Xfinity race at New Hampshire for Mike Harmon Racing and finished thirty-fifth.

“I am very excited to be making my second start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series with a great team and a great brand,” Cram continued. “It feels like the right timing with the right group of people and I couldn’t be happier to be going back to Darlington for my fourth start in NASCAR.”

The twenty-year-old crashed out of his first two Truck starts at Darlington before finishing third in his latest entry.

“We are thrilled to have Dawson in our car in Darlington,” commented EGM co-owner Joey Gase. “He is a very hard worker and talented driver and does whatever it takes to make things happen, from working on the cars and finding sponsors. We are excited to see what he can do behind the wheel.”

EGM is in their first season, fielding the #35 for a multitude of drivers including owners Gase and Patrick Emerling; Chris Dyson, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Parker Kligerman, Shane Lee, and Brad Pérez have also made starts. The car is twenty-seventh in owner points with Kligerman holding the best run of twelfth at COTA.