F4 British Championship announces two-day new driver test

ROKiT F4 British Championship certified by FIA has announced that they will be running a dedicated new driver test session at Snetterton later this year for drivers looking to enter the series in 2023.

On 27-28 October drivers will get chance to sample the Tatuus-Abarth-Pirelli package around the Norfolk circuit’s 2.96-mile “300” layout.

Hugh Chambers, Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport UK said, “We’re very pleased to unveil plans for our first official New Driver Test for 2023 at the end of October.

“One of Motorsport UK’s key objectives, as the organisers of ROKiT British F4, is to create meaningful pathways through the sport for drivers.

“Now, with this initiative, that process can begin even sooner, providing drivers a headstart on winter testing, an opportunity to network within the paddock and immerse themselves at an earlier stage in all that the championship has to offer.

“It’s always exciting watching a new generation of talent come through year-on-year, and we look forward to meeting and working with them in the coming weeks and months.”