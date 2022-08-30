F4 British Championship

F4 British Championship announces two-day new driver test

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

ROKiT F4 British Championship certified by FIA has announced that they will be running a dedicated new driver test session at Snetterton later this year for drivers looking to enter the series in 2023.

On 27-28 October drivers will get chance to sample the Tatuus-Abarth-Pirelli package around the Norfolk circuit’s 2.96-mile “300” layout.

Hugh Chambers, Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport UK said, “We’re very pleased to unveil plans for our first official New Driver Test for 2023 at the end of October.

“One of Motorsport UK’s key objectives, as the organisers of ROKiT British F4, is to create meaningful pathways through the sport for drivers.

“Now, with this initiative, that process can begin even sooner, providing drivers a headstart on winter testing, an opportunity to network within the paddock and immerse themselves at an earlier stage in all that the championship has to offer.

“It’s always exciting watching a new generation of talent come through year-on-year, and we look forward to meeting and working with them in the coming weeks and months.”

Share
2987 posts

About author
Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motorsport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.
Articles
Related posts
F4 British ChampionshipOpen Wheel

Aiden Neate claims victory in second race at Thruxton in ROKiT British F4 Championship

By
1 Mins read
Aiden Neate claims victory in the second race at Thruxton
F4 British ChampionshipOpen Wheel

Alex Dunne Claims Victory at Thruxton in ROKiT British F4 Championship

By
2 Mins read
Alex Dunne claimed his fourth win of the season at Thruxton, extending his points lead in the ROKiT British F4 championship.
F4 British ChampionshipOther

Ugo Ugochukwu takes maiden win at Brands Hatch wet race in ROKiT British F4 Championship

By
2 Mins read
1-2-3 podium finish for Carlin as Ugo Ugochukwu takes his maiden ROKiT British F4 win