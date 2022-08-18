Kurt Busch to miss rest of regular season

Kurt Busch‘s string of missed races will reach at least six. On Thursday, he announced his concussion from his Pocono qualifying wreck in July will keep him out of the #45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry for the final two races of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season at Watkins Glen International and Daytona International Speedway.

Considering Busch’s injury, skipping the wreck-heavy Daytona is perhaps the easiest choice of track to skip. Despite missing six races, he is still ensured a playoff spot via his Kansas win and has enough points to remain in the standings’ top thirty.

“As much I want to be back in the car, the time is still not right. Over the last few weeks, I have focused all my efforts on getting better. And in order to fully focus my recovery on trying to be back for the playoffs, I will not be competing in the next two races at Watkins Glen and Daytona,” Busch posted on social media.

“This decision was not an easy one, but the right one. I need to be racing at 100%. I owe that to everyone at 23XI, all of our partners, my fellow competitors, and the fans.

“It’s my goal to be back in the #45 Toyota Camry TRD to start the playoffs. I know Ty will continue to do a great job in my absence, and I appreciate the competitiveness he’s brought to the track.

“I continue to be incredibly grateful for all the well-wishes and support. It truly means a lot.”

Ty Gibbs continues his substitute duty. The Xfinity Series championship contender won on Daytona’s infield road course in his Xfinity début in 2021 as well as that year’s Watkins Glen event. After notching runs of sixteenth and seventeenth finishes at Pocono and Indianapolis in his first two career Cup starts, he scored his maiden Cup top ten of tenth at Michigan. His Richmond race on Sunday ended with a last-place finish due to an engine failure.