NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ty Gibbs wins Skrewball 200, 3rd NXS win in 10 career starts

By
2 Mins read
Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

When Ty Gibbs finally begins full-time competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the future, you can already pencil him in as a playoff and likely championship contender. Until then, he will just keep winning as a part-timer.

Saturday’s Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 at Watkins Glen International ended with Gibbs holding off venerable road course expert A.J. Allmendinger to win his third career race in just his tenth start. The effort came in dominating fashion as he led 43 of 82 laps.

Austin Cindric started on the pole and led the entire first segment. Excluding a competition caution on lap 12, the lone yellow flag of the stage came on lap five when NASCAR newcomer Michael Munley crashed into the tyre barrier, though he would return to the race before exiting much later into the event with a suspension failure. Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric, Harrison Burton, Jeb Burton, Justin Haley, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones, Riley Herbst, and Sam Mayer rounded out the top ten.

Harrison Burton, Jones, Gibbs, and Allmendinger would lead laps in Stage #2 with Allmendinger taking the win ahead of Gibbs, Cindric, Justin Allgaier, Gragson, Herbst, Mayer, Michael Annett, Erik Jones, and Hemric. Annett was making his return to competition after recovering from a leg injury. Alex Labbé‘s car stalling on lap 35 was responsible for the only caution in the segment.

Gibbs led the field to begin the final stage before losing it to Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Hemric and Matt Mills bringing out the caution. Jones, doing a one-off, also wrecked on lap 69 for another yellow, as did Kyle Weatherman on lap 78 after his car caught fire due to an electrical issue. The Weatherman incident set up a four-lap run to the finish, one that saw Gibbs keep Allmendinger at bay en route to the victory.

Besides being the 18-year-old’s third win, it is Gibbs’ second on a road course after triumphing in his Xfinity début at the Daytona Road Course in February.

“That was probably the most fun race I’ve ever been in with A.J. and with the #7 (Allgaier) and the #22 (Cindric), those guys are very experienced veterans in this racing series,” said Gibbs. “To be able to race and beat them just means a lot. I learned a lot from them too. […] The #22 and A.J., the baddest dudes on the road course ever. I don’t really know how I beat them.

“My guys worked so hard and they do such a good job. What a great race. I’m just at a loss for words right now. This is just awesome.”

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
11554Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota82Running
2616A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet82Running
3222Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord82Running
417Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet82Running
5420Harrison BurtonJoe Gibbs RacingToyota82Running
62119Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs RacingToyota82Running
7119Noah GragsonJR MotorsportsChevrolet82Running
8810Jeb BurtonKaulig RacingChevrolet82Running
9511Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet82Running
10238Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet82Running
11181Michael AnnettJR MotorsportsChevrolet82Running
121468Brandon BrownBrandonbilt MotorsportsChevrolet82Running
131098Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord82Running
141992Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet82Running
1572Myatt SniderRichard Childress RacingChevrolet82Running
161251Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet82Running
172426Kris Wright*Sam Hunt RacingToyota82Running
181339Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord82Running
191744Tommy Joe MartinsMartins MotorsportsChevrolet82Running
20204Landon CassillJD MotorsportsChevrolet82Running
211648Jade BufordBig Machine RacingChevrolet82Running
22318Daniel HemricJoe Gibbs RacingToyota82Running
233590Preston PardusDGM RacingChevrolet82Running
243017Josh Bilicki*SS-Green Light RacingChevrolet82Running
25280Jeffrey EarnhardtJD MotorsportsChevrolet82Running
26902Brett MoffittOur MotorsportsChevrolet82Running
272778Jesse LittleB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet82Running
284061Stephen LeichtMBM MotorsportsToyota82Running
293266Timmy Hill*MBM MotorsportsChevrolet81Running
302507Joe Graf Jr.SS-Green Light RacingChevrolet81Running
313115Colby HowardJD MotorsportsChevrolet81Running
323974Bayley Currey*Mike Harmon RacingChevrolet81Running
333852David SmithJimmy Means RacingChevrolet80Running
342247Kyle WeathermanMike Harmon RacingChevrolet75Electrical
35346Michael MunleyJD MotorsportsChevrolet74Suspension
363631Erik Jones*Jordan Anderson RacingChevrolet66Accident
373323Austin Dillon*Our MotorsportsChevrolet53Chassis
38295Matt MillsB.J. McLeod MotorsportsToyota47Accident
392636Alex LabbéDGM RacingChevrolet28Rear Gear
403799Kyle Tilley*B.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet20DVP
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for Xfinity points
