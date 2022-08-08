Mason Maggio joins Peck Motorsports for Richmond Trucks

Peck Motorsports has struggled to make races in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series since their return as a part-time operation in 2020, failing to qualify for all three attempts with owner Todd Peck. On Friday, the team will hope to turn around their misfortune with Mason Maggio behind the wheel of the #96 Chevrolet Silverado.

“Excited to be heading to Richmond Raceway this weekend for the NASCAR truck series race driving the 96 for Peck Motorsports,” Maggio posted on social media. “Big thank you to Todd Peck, Jason Miller, and all of our partners for making this possible. Grateful for the opportunity and hoping to have a solid weekend!!!”

Maggio made his Truck début at Gateway in June for Reaume Brothers Racing, where he finished twenty-seventh and one lap down. The eighteen-year-old mainly races in late models, winning four races in 2021 and currently competing in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series. After eight races, Maggio sits second in the CPLMS standings with three victories.

After the 2021 late model season, he joined Cup Series team Rick Ware Racing as a development driver.

Peck Motorsports is a family team that first appeared in the Trucks with Todd Peck as driver. Making sporadic starts over the next six years, Peck Motorsports’ best finish was twentieth at the 2014 Chicagoland race with Peck in the #40 Silverado. Peck eventually drove for other teams in 2017 and 2018 before reviving the programme in 2020. However, the team failed to qualify in their lone attempt that year at Daytona, and the same occurred for the 2021 Daytona and Darlington events.

As forty-two trucks are entered, Maggio must qualify on speed to avoid being among the six drivers going home.