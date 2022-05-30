Mason Maggio enters NASCAR, debuting in Gateway Trucks

Reaume Brothers Racing continues to provide opportunities for regional drivers, this time signing Mason Maggio for his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series début at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Saturday, 4 June. He will drive the #33 with sponsorship from HMY Yachts.

The 17-year-old Maggio mainly competes in late models. In 2021, he won four limited late model races at Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina, which led to him joining NASCAR Cup Series operation Rick Ware Racing and Ford Performance for the 2022 Carolina Pro Late Model Series. So far, he has three victories in the CPLMS including this past weekend at Motor Mile Speedway.

“I am beyond excited to be making my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series début,” said Maggio. “During my time with Leicht Motorsports at Hickory in 2021, along with E33 Motorsports and Rick Ware Racing in 2022, the success that stemmed from 2021 has only progressed into 2022, leading me to an amazing opportunity with Reaume Brothers Racing.

Looking back throughout my career, I never would have imagined I would be making my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series début in 2022. It’s still crazy hearing myself say it. I am beyond grateful for Josh Reaume and the entire Reaume Brothers Racing organisation for the opportunity to debut at such a technical and demanding track as is Word Wide Technology Raceway. I am excited to not only make the team proud, but my fans and partners as well.”

Of the fourteen drivers who have made a start for RBR ten races into the 2022 season, all but three made their Truck débuts with the team (exceptions being Reaume, Akinori Ogata, Will Rodgers). Series newcomers in 2022 include Loris Hezemans, Chase Janes, Blake Lothian, Thad Moffitt (in alliance with GMS Racing), Brad Pérez, and Armani Williams. Brayton Laster‘s maiden NASCAR race will come with the team at Knoxville in mid-June.

“Mason has shown this year that he has a strong foundation in short track racing,” said Reaume, who owns the team. “I believe that this will be showcased in the brightest light at World Wide Technology Raceway. We are looking forward to being the foundation in what I anticipate will be a promising career in NASCAR.”