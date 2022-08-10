Noah Gragson joins Petty GMS for 2023

Perhaps to little surprise, Noah Gragson will graduate to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. On Wednesday, Petty GMS Motorsports announced Gragson will drive the #42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and compete for Rookie of the Year honours.

Gragson is in his fourth season of Xfinity Series competition with JR Motorsports, with whom he has become one of the series’ perennial frontrunners. He has eight career wins to his name and is currently fourth in points with three victories, eleven top fives, fifteen top tens, and two poles.

“To be able to finally announce my plans for next season and officially say I will be competing full time in the NASCAR Cup Series is a dream come true,” said Gragson. “This is what we all dream of when we start racing at a young age, to be able to compete at the top level with the best in the world. I’m excited to join Petty GMS and drive a car that has so much history in our sport, the #42.”

He replaces Ty Dillon, who will depart Petty GMS after just one year. Dillon’s exit was announced in July, and he is currently in the midst of a difficult year as he sits thirtieth in points. While Gragson’s 2023 sponsors have not been revealed, one can assume at least some returning names as he and Dillon are both sponsored by Black Rifle Coffee Company.

With Erik Jones signing a multi-year contract extension to continue driving the #43 in late July, the driver lineup for Petty GMS is set for 2023 and beyond.

“Noah has shown tremendous talent throughout his career,” added team owner Maury Gallagher. “I’ve watched Noah from a young age competing on the West Coast to now competing at NASCAR’s top level and he’s shown the commitment, desire and ability to win at every level. As we move in to our second year of competition in the Cup Series, Noah is a great fit for our organisation and I think with Erik and his experience, the two will prove to be contenders each week.”

Prior to the Xfinity Series, he spent two years in the Camping World Truck Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports, winning twice and finishing runner-up in the 2018 championship.

“We’re excited to have Noah join the Petty GMS family and climb in the #42 next season,” added team chairman Richard Petty. “Noah’s proven he can win in the Truck and Xfinity Series and compete for championships, and we know he will bring that same fire with him to Petty GMS next season.”