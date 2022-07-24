NASCAR Xfinity Series

Noah Gragson beats back Gibbs for Pocono 225 victory

By
3 Mins read
Credit: Logan Riely/Getty Images

Noah Gragson had to stave off a charging Ty Gibbs, but the help of fresher tyres gave him the edge in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series battle at Pocono Raceway. Gragson’s three wins tie his season best from 2021.

“That was probably the best I’ve ever driven there,” commented Gragson, who celebrated by scaling the catchfence with his team and vomiting, the latter a gross but unusually continuing trend for him after race wins. “I’m worn out (from) working my ass off out there to keep the #54 back. He’s pretty fast.”

Gragson won Stage #2 after spending the first segment following JR Motorsports team-mate Justin Allgaier. Another JRM driver Josh Berry was strong for the third stage until Gragson took the lead on lap 69 and never surrendered it. Following a caution with thirty-four laps remaining for Sammy Smith‘s spin, Gragson elected to change four tyres on his pit stop while Gibbs did not, and this strategy ultimately paid off.

“It definitely hurt us being on a tyre disadvantage,” said Gibbs who settled for second. “I was so surprised to hang with the #9 when he was on rights. I had a great car, just didn’t put it together. I want to say I felt like on my part I just made some mistakes, but we’ll come back at it next weekend.

Further helping matters for Gragson was a moment in the Tunnel Turn where Gibbs got loose in a side draft with the leader. The runner-up continued, “We both went in there side-by-side and I just lost my side force and got loose under him, but that’s racing. I put myself in that position, but I feel like I definitely have to look back and see what other options I had. I just want to say thank you to my team and everybody who is a part of this deal. I had a great time.”

Besides Smith’s spin, two cautions were called for massive wrecks that sent cars airbourne and involved the frontstretch pit wall. The first came just three laps into the race when Rajah Caruth clipped Alex Labbé and the latter was shot into said wall, causing his car to catch air. An even bigger accident occurred on lap 48 when a Santino Ferrucci spin precipitated into Jeb Burton making his case for X Games High Air gold by being sandwiched between a sideways Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the pit wall, which sent him flipping onto his roof. All drivers were unharmed in their respective crashes, and a red flag waved for eight minutes and twenty-eight seconds for facilitate cleanup of the latter.

“I got really up close to Cole (Custer) just trying to understand—being part-time, it’s so hard to judge the air off the side of the cars,” commented Ferrucci. “I just made a mistake, man. I just got a little off the bottom and I got really close to him and the side force kind of went and I started to lose the rear. Our car actually hasn’t been loose all day. It’s just a shame for everybody else because there were a lot of cars caught up in that just because we were not spaced out yet.”

Sage Karam, who was Ferrucci’s team-mate for the Indianapolis 500 in May, finished twentieth in his return to Pocono. Saturday’s event was his first time competing at the track since the 2015 NTT IndyCar Series race, where he spun into the wall and debris from his car resulted in the death of fellow driver Justin Wilson. Days before the Xfinity race, he rode his bicycle around Pocono as his way of “[coming] to terms” with it.

“Mission accomplished,” Karam tweeted after the race“Really happy with how today went. Happy to give @TeamAlphaPrime a top 20, thank you @CRCAuto for making this happen for me. Thanks to everyone who showed me support over the last few days. Was really cool to hear the cheers during driver intros today!”

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
199Noah GragsonJR MotorsportsChevrolet90Running
2254Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota90Running
378Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet90Running
4416A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet90Running
562Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RacingChevrolet90Running
6121Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet90Running
717Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet90Running
8821Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet90Running
91311Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet90Running
101607Cole Custer*SS-Green Light RacingFord90Running
112110Landon CassillKaulig RacingChevrolet90Running
121498Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord90Running
132668Brandon BrownBrandonbilt MotorsportsChevrolet90Running
142831Myatt SniderJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet90Running
151539Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord90Running
162423Anthony AlfredoOur MotorsportsChevrolet90Running
17319Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs RacingToyota90Running
181702Brett MoffittOur MotorsportsChevrolet90Running
192534Kyle WeathermanJesse Iwuji MotorsportsChevrolet90Running
202745Sage KaramAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet90Running
213378Josh WilliamsB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet90Running
222038Kyle SiegRSS RacingFord90Running
23305Stefan Parsons*B.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet90Running
242991Mason MasseyDGM RacingChevrolet90Running
25356Ryan VargasJD MotorsportsChevrolet89Running
26234Bayley CurreyJD MotorsportsChevrolet89Running
273408David StarrSS-Green Light RacingFord89Running
283866J.J. YeleyMBM MotorsportsFord89Running
293635Patrick EmerlingEmerling-Gase MotorsportsChevrolet89Running
303713Timmy Hill*MBM MotorsportsToyota89Running
31518Sammy SmithJoe Gibbs RacingToyota53Accident
321851Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet48Accident
331927Jeb BurtonOur MotorsportsChevrolet46Accident
341048Ricky Stenhouse Jr.*Big Machine Racing TeamChevrolet45Accident
351126Santino FerrucciSam Hunt RacingToyota45Accident
363177Ronnie Bassett Jr.Bassett RacingChevrolet45Accident
372236Alex LabbéDGM RacingChevrolet1Accident
383244Rajah Caruth*Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet1Accident
DNQ47Brennan PooleMike Harmon RacingChevrolet
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
