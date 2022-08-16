Sondre Evjen: “I’m very happy with the result”

The JC Raceteknik squad had a perfect weekend at the World RX of Norway in Hell as the young Norwegian talent Sondre Evjen claimed a second-place finish in the FIA European Rallycross Championship for RX1 behind the reigning Euro RX champion Andreas Bakkerud, making it a 1-2 for the home crowd.

Evjen who pilots a similar EKS-built Audi S1 EKS RX Quattro as Bakkerud, has been a front-runner in the 2022 RallyX Nordic series with the car and during the weekend he showed some promising results by posting the sixth fastest time in the heats and was ranked seventh as he got stuck in traffic in some of the races.

Evjen explained his frustration about the early races as: “a tough start at the beginning of the weekend and we had a hard fight all weekend.” Later in the Progression Race and also in the Semi-Final, Evjen managed to finish in second place to secure a spot in the five-car final.

After the two Hyundai i20 drivers of Anton Marklund and Fraser McConnell had to retire from the final, Evjen only had to defend second place from the fast-charging Janis Baumanis: “It wasn’t perfect from me in the final on the gravel sections either, but we managed to hold it together to the end and to take second place at my home track is fantastic. I’m very happy with the result, the whole team has worked hard this weekend and this is a great result for them.”

Credit: JC Raceteknik

Team Principal Joel Christoffersson was also pleased with the fine performance: “We had a good weekend here in Hell, it was a fantastic ending with P2 in the final, thanks to a brilliant move in the first corner. Sondre was driving very well and we had the pace all weekend but with the new race format and not being able to take the joker on the first lap we got stuck in traffic, so it was not so easy.”

“We knew we had the chance to get to the final and to do a good first corner from the outside. I’m so happy for Sondre to claim a podium position at home and we have good momentum going to the next Euro RX race in Riga – he had good speed there in RallyX Nordic so I think we can achieve good results there as well.”

After attending two out of the three rounds this season, Evjen is currently sitting in seventh overall in the championship standing and tied on 20 points with the Hungarian Tamas Karai.