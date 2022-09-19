NASCAR Cup Series

Christopher Buescher completes Round of 16 spoiler sweep

By
Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The first round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs came to a close Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway, but none of the sixteen playoff drivers sniffed in it. After Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace played spoiler at Darlington and Kansas, Chris Buescher added to the chaos theory in a banner day for him and RFK Racing team-mate Brad Keselowski at Bristol.

Keselowski won Stage #1 before fading back, while Buescher ascended from his midfield starting position to take the lead when Christopher Bell spun with sixty laps remaining. Despite facing pressure from playoff contenders Chase Elliott and William Byron, Buescher kept them at bay to secure his second career win and first since the fog-shortened 2016 Pocono 400 2,238 days prior. The victory was also the first for RFK Racing under their current identity, with co-owner Jack Roush‘s last Cup win being 1,904 days ago with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the 2017 Coke Zero 400.

“This has been number one on my list for a really long time,” said Buescher. “I actually love this race track. It’s my favorite place, we come on concrete. […] This is one I’ve had circled for a really long time and if there was gonna be one this year to get, this is it.

“I don’t even know what that count is for the year now. I think that we knew we’ve had a ton of different winners this year and we’ve been really close and fighting hard to get here. We’ve had a great summer. A little bad luck, but we didn’t have any of that tonight. We had some good fortune and some good execution and a fast race car and got to park in Victory Lane.”

While RFK celebrated, many were reeling, especially after suffering power steering failures that resulted in retirements like pole winner Aric Almirola and his Stewart-Haas Racing ally Chase Briscoe. The Toyota camp was especially affected by the issue with Martin Truex Jr. finishing last due to power steering fluid being blown over his right-front tyre, and both of his 23XI Racing technical allies Wallace and Ty Gibbs also suffered the same fate. The Next Gen car has drawn increasing driver scrutiny as mechanical failures seem to follow trends, and Truex added to the chorus of negative comments by recalling Kevin Harvick‘s mention of “crappy parts.”

“Bass Pro Shops Night Race and we have the Bass Pro Shops Toyota here and we’re sitting in the garage,” stated Truex. “It’s been a horrible string of luck for us, and we had another strong car tonight. We were working our way forward, every run going forward. Ready for this year to be over and start over.”

Although not a steering problem, Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing peer Kyle Busch was one of four eliminated from the playoffs after his engine expired for the second time in the round. Also eliminated were Harvick and Richard Childress Racing‘s Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon. Interestingly, all four drivers have RCR ties as Harvick previously drove for them while Busch joins the stable in 2023.

“It just goes with our year. I don’t even know what to say. I’m flabbergasted,” commented Busch. “I just feel so bad for my guys. They don’t deserve to be in this spot. They work too hard. We are too good of a group to be this low, down on the bottom, fighting for our lives just to make it through. Two engine failures in three weeks, that will do it to you.”

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
12017Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord500Running
2239Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet500Running
31624William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet500Running
4820Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota500Running
555Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet500Running
6121Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet500Running
71316A.J. Allmendinger*Kaulig RacingChevrolet500Running
81141Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingFord500Running
9411Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota500Running
1074Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingFord500Running
111834Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord500Running
121931Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet500Running
13106Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord499Running
14214Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingFord498Running
15317Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet497Running
162721Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord497Running
173251Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord497Running
183038Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord496Running
192999Daniel SuárezTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet494Running
2092Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord493Running
212443Erik JonesPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet492Running
223577Landon Cassill*Spire MotorsportsChevrolet492Running
233615J.J. Yeley*Rick Ware RacingFord491Running
243378B.J. McLeod*Live Fast MotorsportsFord491Running
25178Tyler ReddickRichard Childress RacingChevrolet469Running
263442Ty DillonPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet457Steering
271522Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord437Suspension
28110Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas RacingFord418Steering
291445Bubba Wallace^23XI RacingToyota408Running
30612Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord338Running
31283Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet279DVP
32348Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet277Accident
332647Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet276Accident
342118Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs RacingToyota269Engine
352523Ty Gibbs*23XI RacingToyota265Steering
362219Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingToyota198Steering
Bold – Currently in playoffs
^ – Currently in owner playoffs
Underline – Eliminated from playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
