Fortec Motorsport add Marcos Flack to Silverstone British F4 Championship line-up

Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Following the announcement that Fortec Motorsport will be returning to the final two race weekends of the ROKiT British F4 Championship certified by FIA with James Higgins, the Daventry-based team will be adding a second car to the upcoming meeting at Silverstone, with Marcos Flack in the driver’s seat.

Flack previously raced in the series in 2021 as he made his move from karting to single-seaters, he quickly proved himself as a frontrunner, taking podiums at Snetterton, Croft and Silverstone.

Since then the 16-year-old Australian has been busy racing in a part-season of GB3 Championship, including a breakthrough win at Silverstone, along with appearances in the Indy Pro 2000 series and the Italian, Spanish, and German F4 championships

“I’m looking forward to being back in ROKiT British F4, and to partner up with Fortec Motorsport,” said Flack.

“It’s a championship that I learnt a lot in last season, and I’ve got experience with the new Gen-2 car from racing in Italy and Germany this year. Fortec are a great team, and I’ve always run well at Silverstone, so the ingredients are there for us to have a good weekend.”

Fortec Team Manager Oliver Dutton is looking forward to the return to the series and is confident of hitting the front of the field with Flack.

“Marcos is a talented driver, and already a proven quantity at both this level, and the level above,” says Dutton. “So, we’ve no concerns he will be able to extract the most from the car.

“It’s also important for James’ development to have an experienced driver in alongside him, and Marcos’ experience will be equally valuable to our team at the track as we begin our programme for next year.

“We’re looking forward to working with him, and to be back out racing in F4 this weekend.”

