Four female drivers set for FIA Formula 3 opportunity

The FIA Formula 3 championship has announced a test in France planned for mid-September with four female drivers set to take part.

The test is part of a larger agenda for diversity across the FIA single-seater pyramid to give better access to more female drivers. This will be only the second time a female focus test will be run in a FIA Formula 3 car, with four drivers carrying out a similar test last year.

The session will consist of a full day of testing, with two cars on track each day. The hope is that this will help introduce women to the series and help them get used to the challenges of the Formula 3 car.

Abi Pulling, who finished the W series season in fourth, will take to the track on day one. Formula 4 and Formula regional driver Hamada Al Qubasi will join pulling on the first day of testing in France.

On the second day, American driver Chloe Chambers and Czech driver Tereza Babickova will get behind the wheel and undergo testing in the FIA Formula 3 car.

FIA Formula 3 CEO Bruno Michel expressed the importance of the testing,“It’s very important to us to ensure that more and more female drivers join our championship. Diversity is one of our key discussions regarding the future of motorsport.

“We initiated these dedicated F3 tests last year, with Nerea Marti, Doriane Pin, Irina Sidorkova and Maya Weug, who all said how beneficial this one-day test had been to their understanding of the demands of our championship. We selected four new drivers for this year, as we follow closely not only W Series, but also female drivers in other categories.

“The purpose of this test is not to compare their performance, but it is an opportunity for them to understand what is required from an F3 driver from every aspect, so that they can prepare for the challenges when they progress to our championship, hopefully in the near future.”

F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali echoed the thoughts, “Providing more opportunities for women drivers across single seater racing is a key priority for all of us at Formula 1 and across the whole sport.

“This test, the second of its kind, will provide real opportunity for these four talented drivers to demonstrate their potential to teams and make the case for a competitive seat in years to come.”

Abi Pulling shared her thoughts on the upcoming test, “I’m very excited to test the F3 car around Magny-Cours and I am very grateful for this opportunity given to me. I hope to make the most out of the day and understand further what it will take to get to the next step and where I aim to hopefully compete one day.

“To get the chance to drive this kind of machinery means a lot to me and I’m expecting it to be very different to what I am used to driving. However, I’m looking forward to the challenge and trust that I will get the support I need from the team to adapt and learn as much as possible.”