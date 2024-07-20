Fesh Fesh to field FF7 at 2025 Dakar Rally

Fesh Fesh will field a brand new Tatra truck for Tomáš Vrátný at the 2025 Dakar Rally. Dubbed the FF7, it was revealed at Colours of Ostrava over the weekend and will begin racing in Poland during the summer before appearing at the Rallye du Maroc in October.

Vrátný finished ninth in the Truck category at his most recent Dakar in 2023, where he raced a Tatra Jamal Evo I. It was his seventh start and just his second since 2022 after a five-year absence, with his career best being a fourteenth in 2015. He did not run the 2024 rally, though Fesh Fesh took part with a Tatra for Vaidotas Paškevičius (retired) and a Ford Cargo for Albert Llovera (seventeenth).

“We are preparing a new racing truck for the next Dakar Rally,” began Vrátný. “It is an completely new generation of racing technology. Many thanks to the guys from the Fesh Fesh team for completing it in time for this significant event. We chose to premiere it at Colours as we are an Ostrava-based team, and this festival is one of the most significant events in the city and entire region.

“After the festival, we will continue with intensive preparations. We need to test the truck, prepare software for the engine and transmission, adjust the suspension correctly, and much more. In August, we have races in Poland, in October we will go to Morocco, and on 3 January 2025, we will start the famous Dakar Rally, which will be held again in Saudi Arabia next year.”

Czech President Petr Pavel attended the festival and ‘blessed’ the truck by spraying champagne on it. The team also unveiled the Husqvarna 450 Rally that stunt rider Adam Peschel will race in his Dakar début.

The Rallye du Maroc is scheduled for 6–11 October, while the 2025 Dakar Rally runs on 3–17 January. Vrátný won a stage and finished third in the former’s 2023 edition.