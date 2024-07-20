Alexey Shmottev on Maverick R’s marathon rally raid debut: “The best part is operating the gearbox”

With the next Dakar Rally not being until January, the Can-Am Maverick R‘s maiden marathon rally raid ended up being the Silk Way Rally from Russia to Mongolia. SNAG Racing fielded a pair of the new side-by-side vehicle for owner Sergei Kariakin and Alexey Shmottev, though neither ultimately had much luck in its first time out.

Although both raced the Maverick R, only Kariakin competed in the T3 category while Shmottev was relegated to the Open class for vehicles that did not meet the traditional T3 regulations. T3, also known as Challenger, is generally used to describe purpose-built racing SSVs; while their Maverick Rs were still mostly stock, the Silk Way does not have a production SSV class (also known as T4). The Russian Rally-Raid Championship, which oversees the SWR, mandates fifteen-inch wheels (most Maverick R wheels are 16″) and the Smart-Shox active suspension be disabled.

Kariakin, the defending T3 winner, struggled with electrical problems before included his engine compartment caught fire at the end of Stage #7. He managed to end the race on a strong note by winning his class in three of the last four legs, but was well out of overall contention as he finished off the T3 podium in fourth.

While he had a disappointing result, Kariakin at least reached the finish. Shmottev’s race ended in Stage #3 when he lost control through a sharp left turn and crashed into a tree. It was his second SWR after finishing third in T3 in 2019.

Even with the poor showing in the classification, both drivers were still receptive to the Maverick R.

“The new Can-Am Maverick R both retains the advantages of its predecessor and has features that differ from the Can-Am Maverick X3,” Shmottev stated. “First of all, there are the suspension and seven-speed gearbox, as well as the one-litre engine, which deserve special attention. Altogether, these significantly enhance the car’s acceleration; the car is much quicker off the mak, especially from 3000 RPM. Although the new car is heavier, it will definitely give you a head start in terms of power.”

Shmottev and Kariakin had been in the United Arab Emirates in January to test the car, during which the latter was happy with its performance though felt there were kinks to be ironed out. The car’s suspension design, particularly the tall-knuckle front suspension at the front, drew plenty of scepticism upon reveal last August for its bizarre design, though Shmottev felt it advantageous when driving in deserts.

“I found that even in its ‘native’ suspension format, the R literally swallows a small ruts. The previous version of the Can-Am UTV did not allow such smooth sliding, shaking the body when going over the bumps,” he continued.

“The best part is operating the gearbox. You don’t risk breaking the variator belt because there basically isn’t one. There are some small disadvantages in this machine, which we did not immediately find out about. Fortunately, the racing environment is very friendly, and Sveta Amelichkina (of Cross-Country Rally News), who follows European and international racing, shared her experience. Colleagues from other series often had bolts come loose on the front lower arms unscrewed on their cars. They would loosen and were come off right on the track, which unfortunately happened to my team-mate Sergei Kariakin.

“We also found out for ourselves: the Can-Am Maverick R does not like trees. I don’t recommend crashing into them. Neither I, the car, nor the co-driver (Ivan Bezdenezhnykh) liked this experience.”

Despite its youth and scrutinised appearance, the Maverick R has proven to be successful so far. It won in its American desert racing début just a month after reveal, and has since seen use overseas in smaller cross-country rallies. A Maverick R prepared by South Racing dominated the Morocco Desert Challenge in April before retiring with a mechanical issue, while others have also seen action in Estonia and the UAE. The FIA has not completed homologating the car for World Rally-Raid Championship and Dakar competition, though it is expected to wrap up in time for 2025.

Although export restrictions from the United States to Russia are in place, especially in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, SNAG Racing has a partnership with UAE-based Big Red Adventure Tours and other vendors to help bring the Maverick Rs over.