Dakar

Kamena Rally Team reveals Dakar programme

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Kamena Rally Team

Kamena Rally Team will pursue the Dakar Rally, the team announced Wednesday. The Polish outfit will field a Polaris RZR sporting a red and white livery to emulate the flag of Poland, a break from the traditional black. Tomasz Białkowski will pilot the car with Dariusz Baśkiewicz as co-driver.

The Polaris factory team mainly competes in the FIA European Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and the larger World Cup, winning the T4 class at the former’s season-opening Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura in May. In early September, the Białkowski/Baśkiewicz duo finished fifth in class and ninth overall in their home Baja Poland.

Kamena has had factory support from Polaris since 2021. That year, they scored the overall, class, and Power Stage wins at the Baja Troia Türkiye.

“DAKAR RALLY – always a dream, today also our GOAL! Our vehicle has turned white and red, and this can only mean one thing – Kamena Rally Team opens another chapter in rally adventure,” posted the team.

“More than petrol, we are driven by the belief that this goal will be achieved. However, it will not be possible without our fans. The whole team is facing intense time, difficult preparations and hard work. One thing is certain, however– w e always need the support of our fans, which always gives extra power and motivation!

“We are there for you and thanks to you, so we will share all these emotions, but also the struggles that we hope will lead us to compete on the sands of the desert in this toughest rally in the world.

“A great joint adventure is waiting for us!”

While much of the team’s racing has been in Europe’s forest areas, opportunities to compete on desert like the Dakar Rally’s Saudi Arabian location are present with races like the Dubai International Baja on 1–3 which will end the 2022 World Cup.

Follow @TCFoffroad: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Share
Avatar photo
1950 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
Dakar

Yasir Seaidan's 2023 Dakar entry jeopardised by injury

By
1 Mins read
Due to a right palm injury that resulted in ligament damage and inflammation, Yasir Seaidan will sit out the remainder of the 2022 season. His 2023 Dakar Rally plans are also in doubt.
Dakar

Russia's Zhiltsov, Kariakin hold differing views on Dakar 2023 entry conditions

By
4 Mins read
While Sergei Kariakin—a staunch Putin supporter—refuses to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a condition to let him run the Dakar Rally, Konstantin Zhiltsov sees no issue with switching to an Israeli licence to take part.
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Guerlain Chicherit, GCK Motorsport to run Prodrive Hunter at Dakar 2023, W2RC

By
1 Mins read
Guerlain Chicherit and GCK Motorsport are the next outfit to race with the Prodrive Hunter 4WD T1+, doing so for the 2023 Dakar Rally and World Rally-Raid Championship