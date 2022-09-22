Kamena Rally Team reveals Dakar programme

Kamena Rally Team will pursue the Dakar Rally, the team announced Wednesday. The Polish outfit will field a Polaris RZR sporting a red and white livery to emulate the flag of Poland, a break from the traditional black. Tomasz Białkowski will pilot the car with Dariusz Baśkiewicz as co-driver.

The Polaris factory team mainly competes in the FIA European Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and the larger World Cup, winning the T4 class at the former’s season-opening Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura in May. In early September, the Białkowski/Baśkiewicz duo finished fifth in class and ninth overall in their home Baja Poland.

Kamena has had factory support from Polaris since 2021. That year, they scored the overall, class, and Power Stage wins at the Baja Troia Türkiye.

“DAKAR RALLY – always a dream, today also our GOAL! Our vehicle has turned white and red, and this can only mean one thing – Kamena Rally Team opens another chapter in rally adventure,” posted the team.

“More than petrol, we are driven by the belief that this goal will be achieved. However, it will not be possible without our fans. The whole team is facing intense time, difficult preparations and hard work. One thing is certain, however– w e always need the support of our fans, which always gives extra power and motivation!

“We are there for you and thanks to you, so we will share all these emotions, but also the struggles that we hope will lead us to compete on the sands of the desert in this toughest rally in the world.

“A great joint adventure is waiting for us!”

While much of the team’s racing has been in Europe’s forest areas, opportunities to compete on desert like the Dakar Rally’s Saudi Arabian location are present with races like the Dubai International Baja on 1–3 which will end the 2022 World Cup.