Luis Diaz qualifies for Dakar 2023 in Atacama Rally

The Road to Dakar programme is intended to give privateers with no prior experience in the race an avenue to take part should they be successful in select races. The Atacama Rally in Chile is one of said events, and Luis Díaz Soza‘s performance was able to clinch him a spot at Dakar for the first time.

Piloting the #409 UTV with Stanley Sherrington co-driving, Díaz topped the T4 category to qualify. The 38-year-old from Antofagasta works as an environmentalist when not racing while Sherrington is a civil engineer.

“Incredible emotions before, during and after, we made it. I can not be happier,” Sherrington posted on Instagram after the race. “Thanks to everyone who supported us, spread good vibes and encouraged us every day. It was difficult, it was dangerous and we made very good friends with a lot of people.”

Under the Road to Dakar’s rules, Díaz can use his Dakar eligibility for either the upcoming race in 2023 or the 2024 edition.

“I am really very happy to have won the pass to run the Dakar,” Díaz commented. “It’s like a dream. If I manage to travel with everything it entails, it will be fulfilling the dream. I’ve followed Dakar since I was a child and then when it came to South America. What’s coming won’t be easy, but I’ll work for it.”

The rally was won by Hernán Garcés and Juan Pablo Latrach.

Other legs on the Road to Dakar include the TGRSA 1000 Desert Race in South Africa and the World Rally-Raid Championship‘s Rallye du Maroc and Andalucía Rally.