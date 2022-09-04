Mick Schumacher: “It’s great to be in Q3 and obviously we’re very happy with our performance”

Haas F1 Team drivers Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen qualified eighth and eighteenth respectively for the Dutch Grand Prix at round fifteen of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Schumacher managed to make it into the top ten in qualifying, placing eighth on the grid for Sunday’s seventy-two-lap race.

The German spoke after qualifying in high spirits after a very impressive display out on track admitting that he expected to go out in the second round of qualifying. With that, Schumacher feels confident in the set-up of the car and will be hoping to turn that into points come the end of the race.

“It’s great to be in Q3 and obviously we’re very happy with our performance. It’s unexpected as I think we were expecting to go out in Q2 but to get to Q3 and repeat the lap time we did in Q2 was definitely decent, and we now have a good starting position for tomorrow.”

“We haven’t made massive changes, we’ve just been fine-tuning and luckily we started the weekend with a great set-up so we didn’t have to make big changes which always helps. It especially helps builds confidence and hopefully makes you faster.”

Kevin Magnussen: “We’ll push tomorrow and see what we can do.”

Credit: Haas F1 Media

Unlike his team-mate, Kevin Magnussen had an underwhelming performance in qualifying after being knocked out in the first round and will line up in eighteenth place for Sunday’s race in Zandvoort.

Magnussen spoke after qualifying feeling puzzled about his performance admitting, that the car looked good in the morning during the free practice three sessions. He’ll be hoping that he can get better pace out of the car for the race ahead.

“It looked good this morning and for whatever reason it

disappeared again. It looked pretty decent after the first run in Q1 so that’s why I’m a bit puzzled that we didn’t gain that extra grip that everyone else seemed to, as I just gained two tenths where some others gained eight tenths or a second. We’ll push tomorrow and see what we can do.”