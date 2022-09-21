Motorsport UK announce British F4 eSports Championship with £6,000 prize fund

Motorsport UK has announced they will be launching a new eSports series this October, with a twelve-round series of the ROKiT British F4 Esports Championship.

The series will take place on iRacing, using the Formula IR-04 car, which is based on the same machinery used by the real-life ROKiT F4 British Championship certified by FIA series.

Twelve races will take place on virtual versions of the tracks used in the real series, taking place across six Friday nights with Donington Park, Oulton Park, Knockhill, Snetterton, Silverstone and Brands Hatch GP all featuring.

The series will be broadcast on RaceSpot TV for the first five events with the final round streaming live on iRacing’s YoutTube channel.

Whoever comes out on top of the championship will be crowned the inaugural ROKiT British F4 Esports Champion along with a share of the £6,000 prize pool and attend Motorsport UK’s annual Night of Champions awards ceremony at the Royal Automobile Club alongside champions from a range of disciplines of real-world motorsports.



Hugh Chambers, Motorsport UK Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Esports and real-life motor racing draw parallels, with transferable skillsets. Esports and simulation is embraced by teams and drivers and those that cut their cloth in Esports acquire attributes that can be applied out on track.

“Motorsport UK has an exciting vision and strategy set out for the future of Esports and this is a positive step on that journey. We’re looking forward to expanding our presence, engaging with the community and bringing them exciting opportunities like the ROKiT British F4 Esports Championship.”



2022 ROKiT British F4 Esports Championship Calendar