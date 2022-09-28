Partnerships form for Baja 1000

The Baja 1000 is the most intimidating and grueling race on the SCORE International World Desert Championship, so it makes sense that many drivers will want to temporarily join forces for the journey to take some weight off their shoulders.

One such alliance enjoyed tremendous success in 2021 when Rob MacCachren and Luke McMillin won the overall. The two are normally Trophy Truck rivals, but will renew their partnership for 2022 in their quest to go back-to-back. Besides being former 1000 winners, the duo carries plenty of momentum into November as McMillin is coming off a runner-up finish in the Baja 400, while MacCachren won the Baja 500; McMillin also began the 2022 season by winning the San Felipe 250.

As the Baja 400 sets the starting order for the 1000, the MacCachren/McMillin team will race with the latter’s #83. This also returns the favour as they used MacCachren’s #11 for the 2021 1000.

“We’ve been putting a lot of thought into logistics, as well as test time in the truck,” said MacCachren on Tuesday. “Luke is like a younger version of me. He never stops brain storming. He’s actions, not just words. I respect his passion and hustle. I’m honoured to be invited by Luke and the McMillin Racing team to share the driving duties once again.”

Another Trophy Truck partnership comes at Vildosola Racing, where the #10 TT will be split between the team’s regular driver Tavo Vildósola and Alan Ampudia. Ampudia, the 2019 winner, had partnered with Ken Block for the 2021 1000. Vildosola and his father Gustavo won in 2010.

In the Trophy Truck Spec class, defending winners Elijah Kiger and Jason Coleman will team up with Jason McNeil. McNeil finished sixth in class at the 2021 race.

“Solid team exited for the race now just waiting for November,” wrote Kiger.

Even international stars have joined up as Dakar Rally ace Toby Price and Paul Weel will represent Team Australia in Trophy Trucks. The two ran the Vegas to Reno and Baja 400, finishing fifth overall at the latter, and will switch to an AWD truck for the 1000. Team JAOS arrives from Japan with a Lexus LX600 for Tomonori Noto in his maiden Baja 1000 as Driver of Record, and the outfit has a partnership with Toyota Land Cruiser team Canguro Racing.

The 2022 Baja 1000 will take place on 15–20 November.