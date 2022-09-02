PREVIEW: 2022 ARCA Menards Series – Race 16 – DuQuoin

This weekend, the ARCA Menards Series will return to the second dirt track on the 2022 schedule, the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds Racetrack, which is located on the property of the DuQuoin State Fair in Illinois.

The 2022 ARCA season has been known for an incredible points battle between three drivers: Rev Racing teammates, Nick Sanchez and Rajah Caruth, along with GMS Racing driver, Daniel Dye. All three drivers are currently separated by 16 points, with just five more races left in the season.

The battle for the top five in points is also at hand. Greg Van Alst and Toni Breidinger are currently sitting 4th and 5th in the standings, only being separated by 8 points. Sammy Smith is expected to join this battle too. Smith is currently 48 points behind Alst in the 7th position, and it won’t be a surprise if he surpasses Alst after the final race of the season, due to his consistent runs.

Jesse Love is considered as a big contender for the win, since he won the first dirt race of the season at The Springfield Mile. Other notable entries for the race include Ken Schrader, Ryan Unzicker, and Kelly Kovski.

Joe Cooksey, who made his last ARCA start in 2018, will return this weekend, driving for Andy Hillenburg’s team, Fast Track Racing.

Last year’s winner, Landen Lewis, will not be attempting to defend his win this year. His name was not revealed on the race’s entry list.

Race Schedule

4 September 2022

4:15 PM CST (5:15 PM EST) – Practice

6:00 PM CST (7:00 PM EST) – Qualifying

8:11 PM CST (9:11 PM EST) – Race

Broadcast

Live race coverage will be televised on MAVTV and FloSports. The Checkered Flag will post updates on practice, qualifying, and race results.

For live updates of the race, visit the ARCA Menards Series Twitter page (@ARCA_Racing).